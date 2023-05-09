Nintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes)（1.0MB）
Financial Results Explanatory Material
Fiscal Year Ended March 2023
May 9, 2023
1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook
We would like to talk about the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2023, and the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
FY22 FY23 Comparison
Net sales
1,695.3
bn yen
1,601.6
bn yen
-5.5
%
Operating profit
592.7
bn yen
504.3
bn yen
-14.9%
Operating profit ratio
35.0
%
31.5
%
-3.5
pt.
Ordinary profit
670.8
bn yen
601.0
bn yen
-10.4
%
Net profit
477.6
bn yen
432.7
bn yen
-9.4
%
Net profit ratio
28.2
%
27.0
%
-1.2pt.
・Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent ・FY = Fiscal Year
FY23 indicates the period between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
Year-on-year,net sales for this fiscal year declined by 5.5% to 1,601.6 billion yen, operating profit declined by 14.9% to 504.3 billion yen, ordinary profit declined by 10.4% to 601.0 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent declined by 9.4% to 432.7 billion yen.
Consolidated Sales
FY22
FY23
Comparison
Net sales
1,695.3 bn yen
1,601.6
bn yen
-5.5%
Dedicated video game platform*1
1,639.2 bn yen
1,544.9
bn yen
-5.8%
Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2
53.3
bn yen
51.0
bn yen
-4.3%
Playing cards, etc.
2.7
bn yen
5.6
bn yen
+105.1 %
*1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.
*2 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: +157.8 billion yen
FY23 Regional Sales Ratio
8.7%
22.8%
Japan
24.7%
The Americas
Europe
Other
43.8%
Proportion of overseas sales: 77.2%
Next, we would like to give a breakdown of consolidated sales.
Sales from our dedicated video game platform business declined by 5.8% year- on-year to 1,544.9 billion yen. Overall sales declined despite the continued weakness of the yen during the fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in unit sales for both hardware and software.
Overall revenue in our mobile and IP related business declined 4.3% to 51.0 billion yen. Royalty income increased, but income from smart-device content declined.
The impact of the exchange rate on net sales was a gain of 157.8 billion yen year-on-year.
Gross Profit
FY22
FY23
Comparison
Gross profit
946.0 bn yen
885.4
bn yen
-6.4%
Gross profit ratio
55.8 %
55.3
%
-0.5pt.
Main Variable Factors
FY22
FY23
Comparison
Proportion of hardware
48.4 %
45.6
-2.8pt.
sales*1
%
Proportion of first-party
78.8 %
79.1
+0.3 pt.
software sales*2
%
Proportion of digital
42.6 %
48.2
+5.6 pt.
sales*2
%
Average
1 USD
112.34 yen
135.38
yen
+23.04 yen
exchange rate
1 Euro
130.50 yen
140.82
yen
+10.32 yen
*1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales
*2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales
Now, we would like to take an itemized look at profits.
Gross profit declined by 6.4% year-on-year to 885.4 billion yen due to the decrease in net sales.
Although proportion of hardware sales declined and proportion of digital sales increased, our gross profit margin declined by 0.5 percentage points year-on- year to 55.3%. This was due in part to Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, which has a lower profit margin than the other models in the Nintendo Switch family of systems, accounting for a greater percentage of hardware sales. Chronically high material costs also had an effect.