    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
5730.00 JPY   -0.16%
04:30aNintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes)（1.0MB）
PU
03:30aNintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material Fiscal Year Ended March 2023
PU
03:10aNintendo Projects 21% Drop in Fiscal-Year Net Profit on Weaker Switch, Software Sales
DJ
Nintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes)（1.0MB）

05/09/2023 | 04:30am EDT
Financial Results Explanatory Material

Fiscal Year Ended March 2023

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

May 9, 2023

1

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

1

1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook

2

  • We would like to talk about the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2023, and the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2

Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY22 FY23 Comparison

Net sales

1,695.3

bn yen

1,601.6

bn yen

-5.5

%

Operating profit

592.7

bn yen

504.3

bn yen

-14.9%

Operating profit ratio

35.0

%

31.5

%

-3.5

pt.

Ordinary profit

670.8

bn yen

601.0

bn yen

-10.4

%

Net profit

477.6

bn yen

432.7

bn yen

-9.4

%

Net profit ratio

28.2

%

27.0

%

-1.2pt.

Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent FY = Fiscal Year

FY23 indicates the period between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

3

  • Year-on-year,net sales for this fiscal year declined by 5.5% to 1,601.6 billion yen, operating profit declined by 14.9% to 504.3 billion yen, ordinary profit declined by 10.4% to 601.0 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent declined by 9.4% to 432.7 billion yen.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3

Consolidated Sales

FY22

FY23

Comparison

Net sales

1,695.3 bn yen

1,601.6

bn yen

-5.5%

Dedicated video game platform*1

1,639.2 bn yen

1,544.9

bn yen

-5.8%

Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2

53.3

bn yen

51.0

bn yen

-4.3%

Playing cards, etc.

2.7

bn yen

5.6

bn yen

+105.1 %

*1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.

*2 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: +157.8 billion yen

FY23 Regional Sales Ratio

8.7%

22.8%

Japan

24.7%

The Americas

Europe

Other

43.8%

Proportion of overseas sales: 77.2%

4

  • Next, we would like to give a breakdown of consolidated sales.
  • Sales from our dedicated video game platform business declined by 5.8% year- on-year to 1,544.9 billion yen. Overall sales declined despite the continued weakness of the yen during the fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in unit sales for both hardware and software.
  • Overall revenue in our mobile and IP related business declined 4.3% to 51.0 billion yen. Royalty income increased, but income from smart-device content declined.
  • The impact of the exchange rate on net sales was a gain of 157.8 billion yen year-on-year.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4

Gross Profit

FY22

FY23

Comparison

Gross profit

946.0 bn yen

885.4

bn yen

-6.4%

Gross profit ratio

55.8 %

55.3

%

-0.5pt.

Main Variable Factors

FY22

FY23

Comparison

Proportion of hardware

48.4 %

45.6

-2.8pt.

sales*1

%

Proportion of first-party

78.8 %

79.1

+0.3 pt.

software sales*2

%

Proportion of digital

42.6 %

48.2

+5.6 pt.

sales*2

%

Average

1 USD

112.34 yen

135.38

yen

+23.04 yen

exchange rate

1 Euro

130.50 yen

140.82

yen

+10.32 yen

*1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales

5

*2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales

  • Now, we would like to take an itemized look at profits.
  • Gross profit declined by 6.4% year-on-year to 885.4 billion yen due to the decrease in net sales.
  • Although proportion of hardware sales declined and proportion of digital sales increased, our gross profit margin declined by 0.5 percentage points year-on- year to 55.3%. This was due in part to Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, which has a lower profit margin than the other models in the Nintendo Switch family of systems, accounting for a greater percentage of hardware sales. Chronically high material costs also had an effect.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
