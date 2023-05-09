Nintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings

Consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
(1) Consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
1,601,677
(5.5)
504,375
(14.9)
601,070
(10.4)
432,768
(9.4)
Year ended March 31, 2022
1,695,344
(3.6)
592,760
(7.5)
670,813
(1.2)
477,691
(0.6)
[Notes]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show decrease from the previous fiscal year.
Comprehensive income: Year ended March 31, 2023: 486,661 million yen [(8.3%)] Year ended March 31, 2022: 530,498 million yen [0.5%]
Profit per share
Diluted profit
Return on equity
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
per share
on total assets
to net sales
yen
yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
371.41
-
20.0
21.8
31.5
Year ended March 31, 2022
404.67
-
24.2
26.3
35.0
[Reference]
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method: Year ended March 31, 2023: 26,599 million yen Year ended March 31, 2022: 26,672 million yen The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022
Profit per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
As of March 31, 2023
2,854,284
2,266,466
79.4
1,946.55
As of March 31, 2022
2,662,384
2,069,310
77.7
1,763.56
[Reference]
Shareholders equity: As of March 31, 2023: 2,266,234 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 2,069,043 million yen
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022
Net assets per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
equivalents - ending
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
322,843
111,507
(290,973)
1,194,569
Year ended March 31, 2022
289,661
93,699
(337,010)
1,022,718
Dividends
Dividend per share
Dividends in total
Dividend payout ratio
Dividends on net assets
End of 2nd quarter
Year-end
Annual
(annual)
(consolidated basis)
(consolidated basis)
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
620.00
1,410.00
2,030.00
238,163
50.2
12.2
Year ended March 31, 2023
630.00
123.00
-
216,546
50.1
10.0
Year ending March 31,
-
-
147.00
50.3
2024
[Notes]
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
The dividend for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount prior to the stock split. The dividend for the year-end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount after the stock split.
Dividends are paid twice a year after the end of the second quarter and at the fiscal year-end based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal year as our basic policy. As for the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, only the annual dividend is described because the financial forecast for the year is prepared only on a full fiscal year basis and the dividend cannot be separately forecasted between the interim and the fiscal year-end.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31, 2024
1,450,000
(9.5)
450,000
(10.8)
480,000
(20.1)
340,000
(21.4)
292.04
[Notes]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show decrease from the previous fiscal year.
Others
(1) Changes for important subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
: Not applicable
(2) Changes in accounting procedures:
: Not applicable
1)
Related to accounting standard revisions etc.
2)
Other changes
: Not applicable
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: Not applicable
4)
Modified restatements
: Not applicable
Outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
As of Mar. 31, 2023 :
1,298,690,000
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022 :
1,298,690,000
shares
2)
Number of treasury shares
As of Mar. 31, 2023 :
134,460,640
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022 :
125,470,220
shares
3)
Average number of shares
Year ended Mar. 31, 2023 :
1,165,213,828
shares
Year ended Mar. 31, 2022 :
1,180,448,806
shares
[Notes]
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022
Outstanding shares (common shares) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(Reference) Non-consolidated Results
Non-consolidated Results for the Years Ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
1,409,503
(2.0)
429,484
(14.0)
630,172
0.0
484,634
4.8
Year ended March 31, 2022
1,437,831
(2.1)
499,525
(7.5)
629,958
9.9
462,509
14.7
[Note] Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show decrease from the last fiscal year.
Profit per share
Diluted Profit per share
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
415.92
-
Year ended March 31, 2022
391.81
-
[Notes]
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022
Profit per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Non-consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy
Net assets per share
ratio
million yen
million yen
%
yen
As of March 31, 2023
2,000,964
1,603,815
80.2
1,377.58
As of March 31, 2022
1,857,584
1,410,447
75.9
1,202.20
[Reference]
Shareholders equity: As of March 31, 2023: 1,603,815 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 1,410,447 million yen The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022
Net assets per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
[Note]
This earnings release report is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results (earnings, dividend, and other results) to be materially different from the forecasts. For details, please refer to "2. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024" on page 4.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Description of Operating Results
1. Operating Results and Financial Positions for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
(1) Operating Results and Financial State for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Looking at the Nintendo Switch business for the full fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023), good sales were posted for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which recorded a total sales of 22.10 million units, and for Splatoon 3, which sold 10.67 million units. Other new titles released during the period also performed well, with Nintendo Switch Sports selling 9.60 million units. Among titles released through the end of the previous fiscal year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 8.45 million units (for cumulative sales of 53.79 million units), and Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 3.81 million units (for cumulative sales of 6.46 million units). As a result, there were 35 titles that sold over a million copies during the period, including titles from other software publishers.
As for hardware, units sold declined 22.1% year-on-year to 17.97 million units, as shortages of semiconductors and other components impacted production until around the end of summer, and we did not experience the growth in sales mainly during the holiday season that we saw in the previous fiscal year. The sales situation for software remained stable, but unit sales declined 9.0% year-on-year to 213.96 million units, affected to some extent by the decline in hardware sales.
Turning to the digital business for our dedicated video game platform, in addition to the impact of the depreciation of yen, sales of the downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch performed well, and revenue related to Nintendo Switch Online increased, helping to push digital sales to 405.2 billion yen, up 12.7% year-on-year.
Royalty income increased, but income from smart-device content declined, with the result that overall sales in our mobile and IP related business totaled 51.0 billion yen, down 4.3% year-on-year.
Total sales reached 1,601.6 billion yen, with overseas sales of 1,236.0 billion yen accounting for 77.2% of the total. Operating profit came to 504.3 billion yen, ordinary profit was 601.0 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 432.7 billion yen.
(2) Financial positions as of March 31, 2023
Total assets increased by 191.8 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 2,854.2 billion yen mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits and securities. Total liabilities decreased by 5.2 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 587.8 billion yen mainly due to a decrease in taxes payable despite an increase in advances received. Net assets increased by 197.1 billion yen compared to the prior fiscal year-end to 2,266.4 billion yen.
(3) Cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
The ending balance of "Cash and cash equivalents" (collectively, "Cash") as of March 31, 2023 was 1,194.5 billion yen, with an increase of 171.8 billion yen during the fiscal year. During the prior fiscal year, there was an increase of 90.6 billion yen. Net increase (decrease) of Cash and contributing factors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 are as follows:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
There were decreasing factors contributing to 600.7 billion yen of profit before income taxes such as payment of income taxes and an increase in inventories, in addition to the impact of the depreciation of yen . However, due to increasing factors such as a decrease in trade receivables, net cash resulted in an increase of 322.8 billion yen compared to an increase of 289.6 billion yen during the prior year.
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities:
Net cash from investing activities increased by 111.5 billion yen compared to an increase of 93.6 billion during the prior year mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and sales and redemption of short-term and long-term investment securities being higher than payments into time deposits and purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities.
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
Net cash from financing activities decreased by 290.9 billion yen compared to a decrease of 337.0 billion yen during the prior year mainly due to payments of cash dividends and purchase of treasury shares.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
2. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try to not only put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales. Looking ahead at software, in addition to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May, and Pikmin 4 in July, add-on content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in the form of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is on the way. The first part of this add-on content, The Teal Mask, is planned to be released in the fall of 2023, and the second part, The Indigo Disk, is planned for release in the winter of 2023. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of titles, and we will work to invigorate the platform by supplementing existing titles with a continuous stream of new titles and add-on content.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in theaters in April as part of our efforts to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP. Through initiatives like this, we will work to continually grow our dedicated video game platform business, which is our core business.
Our financial forecast for the next fiscal year is sales of 1,450.0 billion yen, operating profit of 450.0 billion yen, ordinary profit of 480.0 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 340.0 billion yen.
The unit sales forecasts for key products on which these calculations are based can be found on page 14 in the "4. Others" section, under the heading "(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast." Assumed exchange rates for the major currencies are 130 yen per U.S. dollar, and 135 yen per euro.
[Note] Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts
Forecasts announced by the Company referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results (earnings, dividend, and other results) to be materially different from the forecasts.
3. Basic Policy of Profit Distribution and Dividends
It is the Company's basic policy to internally provide the capital necessary to fund future growth, including capital investments, and to maintain a strong and liquid financial position in preparation for changes in the business environment and intensified competition. As for direct profit returns to our shareholders, dividends are paid based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal period.
The annual dividend per share will be established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split), and the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated profit standard rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).
The end of 2nd quarter (interim) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).
As a result, the end of 2nd quarter (interim) dividend per share and the year-end dividend per share have been established at 630 and 123 yen respectively. A 10-for-1 split of the Company's common stock took effect on October 1, 2022. The dividend for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount prior to the stock split. The dividend for the year-end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount after the stock split. The annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 would be established at 186 yen based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of this fiscal year (interim: 63 yen, year-end: 123 yen).
Retained earnings are maintained for effective use in research of new technology and development of new products and services, capital investments and securing materials, enhancement of selling power including advertisements, strengthening of network infrastructure, and treasury share buyback whenever deemed appropriate.
Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards
In light of the comparability of consolidated financial statements over different fiscal years, Nintendo has a policy of preparing its consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which has been designed for convergence with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the time being. Taking into account the possible adoption of IFRS in the future, Nintendo continues to collect information and conduct various studies, participating in seminars hosted by external organizations.