Nintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings

2. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try to not only put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales. Looking ahead at software, in addition to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May, and Pikmin 4 in July, add-on content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in the form of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is on the way. The first part of this add-on content, The Teal Mask, is planned to be released in the fall of 2023, and the second part, The Indigo Disk, is planned for release in the winter of 2023. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of titles, and we will work to invigorate the platform by supplementing existing titles with a continuous stream of new titles and add-on content.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in theaters in April as part of our efforts to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP. Through initiatives like this, we will work to continually grow our dedicated video game platform business, which is our core business.

Our financial forecast for the next fiscal year is sales of 1,450.0 billion yen, operating profit of 450.0 billion yen, ordinary profit of 480.0 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 340.0 billion yen.

The unit sales forecasts for key products on which these calculations are based can be found on page 14 in the "4. Others" section, under the heading "(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast." Assumed exchange rates for the major currencies are 130 yen per U.S. dollar, and 135 yen per euro.

Forecasts announced by the Company referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results (earnings, dividend, and other results) to be materially different from the forecasts.

3. Basic Policy of Profit Distribution and Dividends

It is the Company's basic policy to internally provide the capital necessary to fund future growth, including capital investments, and to maintain a strong and liquid financial position in preparation for changes in the business environment and intensified competition. As for direct profit returns to our shareholders, dividends are paid based on profit levels achieved in each fiscal period.

The annual dividend per share will be established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split), and the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated profit standard rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).

The end of 2nd quarter (interim) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).

As a result, the end of 2nd quarter (interim) dividend per share and the year-end dividend per share have been established at 630 and 123 yen respectively. A 10-for-1 split of the Company's common stock took effect on October 1, 2022. The dividend for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount prior to the stock split. The dividend for the year-end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount after the stock split. The annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 would be established at 186 yen based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of this fiscal year (interim: 63 yen, year-end: 123 yen).

Retained earnings are maintained for effective use in research of new technology and development of new products and services, capital investments and securing materials, enhancement of selling power including advertisements, strengthening of network infrastructure, and treasury share buyback whenever deemed appropriate.

Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards

In light of the comparability of consolidated financial statements over different fiscal years, Nintendo has a policy of preparing its consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which has been designed for convergence with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the time being. Taking into account the possible adoption of IFRS in the future, Nintendo continues to collect information and conduct various studies, participating in seminars hosted by external organizations.