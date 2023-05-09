Nintendo : Notice of Dividend

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 9, 2023, Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") resolved to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of March 31, 2023 as follows.

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the most recent dividend forecast take into account the effect of the stock split. However, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 does not take into account the effect of the stock split.

2. Reasons

Following the results announced in "Consolidated Financial Statements" released on May 9, 2023, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is going to be 123 yen based on our dividend policy. An interim dividend of 630 yen per share was paid out, which would be equivalent to 63 yen per share if the stock split were enacted at the start of the fiscal year. Based on this assumption, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 would be 186 yen per share.

(Reference) Annual dividend breakdown

Dividend per share Record date End of 2nd quarter Year-end Total Year ended March 31, 2023 630 yen 123 yen ― Year ended March 31, 2022 620 yen 1,410 yen 2,030 yen

[Notes]

The interim (at the end of 2nd quarter) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit of the six-month period by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).

The annual dividend per share is established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split), or the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated payout ratio rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).