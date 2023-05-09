Nintendo : Notice of Dividend

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 9, 2023, Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") resolved to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of March 31, 2023 as follows.
This will be included in the proposals for the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 23, 2023.
1. Description of dividend
Dividend decided
Record date
March 31, 2023
Year-end dividend per share
123 yen
Total dividend payment
143,200 million yen
Effective date
June 26, 2023
Source
Retained earnings
[Notes]
Most recent dividend forecast
Last year's dividend
(Announced on February 7, 2023)
(Year ended March 31, 2022)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
96 yen
1,410 yen
―
165,423 million yen
―
June 30, 2022
―
Retained earnings
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the most recent dividend forecast take into account the effect of the stock split. However, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 does not take into account the effect of the stock split.
2. Reasons
Following the results announced in "Consolidated Financial Statements" released on May 9, 2023, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is going to be 123 yen based on our dividend policy. An interim dividend of 630 yen per share was paid out, which would be equivalent to 63 yen per share if the stock split were enacted at the start of the fiscal year. Based on this assumption, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 would be 186 yen per share.
(Reference) Annual dividend breakdown
Dividend per share
Record date
End of 2nd quarter
Year-end
Total
Year ended March 31, 2023
630 yen
123 yen
―
Year ended March 31, 2022
620 yen
1,410 yen
2,030 yen
[Notes]
The interim (at the end of 2nd quarter) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit of the six-month period by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).
The annual dividend per share is established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split), or the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated payout ratio rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).