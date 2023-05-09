Advanced search
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
5730.00 JPY   -0.16%
02:43aNintendo expects to sell 15 million Switch consoles this year
RE
02:40aNintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings
PU
02:40aNintendo : Notice of Dividend
PU
Nintendo : Notice of Dividend

05/09/2023 | 02:40am EDT
Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501May 9, 2023

Japan

Notice of Dividend

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 9, 2023, Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") resolved to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of March 31, 2023 as follows.

This will be included in the proposals for the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 23, 2023.

1. Description of dividend

Dividend decided

Record date

March 31, 2023

Year-end dividend per share

123 yen

Total dividend payment

143,200 million yen

Effective date

June 26, 2023

Source

Retained earnings

[Notes]

Most recent dividend forecast

Last year's dividend

(Announced on February 7, 2023)

(Year ended March 31, 2022)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

96 yen

1,410 yen

165,423 million yen

June 30, 2022

Retained earnings

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the most recent dividend forecast take into account the effect of the stock split. However, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 does not take into account the effect of the stock split.

2. Reasons

Following the results announced in "Consolidated Financial Statements" released on May 9, 2023, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is going to be 123 yen based on our dividend policy. An interim dividend of 630 yen per share was paid out, which would be equivalent to 63 yen per share if the stock split were enacted at the start of the fiscal year. Based on this assumption, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 would be 186 yen per share.

(Reference) Annual dividend breakdown

Dividend per share

Record date

End of 2nd quarter

Year-end

Total

Year ended March 31, 2023

630 yen

123 yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

620 yen

1,410 yen

2,030 yen

[Notes]

The interim (at the end of 2nd quarter) dividend per share is calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit of the six-month period by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the six-month period rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).

The annual dividend per share is established at the higher of the amount calculated by dividing 33% of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year by the total number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split), or the amount calculated based on the 50% consolidated payout ratio rounded up to the 1 yen digit (10 yen digit before stock split).

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
