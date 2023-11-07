Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho,

Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501November 7, 2023

Japan

Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") modifies its financial forecast as set forth on May 9, 2023 as follows.

Consolidated financial forecast modifications

Financial forecast modifications for the year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(million yen unless otherwise stated)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per share owners of parent (yen) Previous forecast (A) 1,450,000 450,000 480,000 340,000 292.04 announced on May 9, 2023 Modified forecast (B) 1,580,000 500,000 600,000 420,000 360.75 Increase 130,000 50,000 120,000 80,000 (B)-(A) Increase 9.0 11.1 25.0 23.5 in percentage Year ended 1,601,677 504,375 601,070 432,768 371.41 March 31, 2023

[Notes]

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

Profit per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Reasons for modifications

The Company modifies its financial forecast for the fiscal year in consideration of the sales trend through the six months ended September 30, 2023, prospects for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as a reevaluation of the assumed exchange rates.

The assumed exchange rates have been revised from 130 yen to 140 yen per U.S. dollar and 135 yen to 150 yen per euro.

[Notes]

Forecasts announced by the Company referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results (earnings, dividend, and other results) to be materially different from the forecasts.

In addition, the number of outstanding shares used for calculating "Profit per share" is the estimated average number of outstanding shares for each applicable period.