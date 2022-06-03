Nintendo : Notice of the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (550KB)

These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

(Securities Code 7974)

June 7, 2022

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shuntaro Furukawa

Representative Director and President

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 82ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

You can exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form, or via the Internet, without attending the meeting. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (described hereinafter), and cast your vote by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. Japan time (reception will open at 9 a.m.)

2. Place: Seventh floor conference room in the Development Center of the Company, located at 2-1Minamimatsuda-cho, Higashikujo, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

82nd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 82nd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Six Directors (excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 4: Election of Four Directors who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 5: Revision of the Amount of Compensation Payable to Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 6: Determination of Compensation to Grant Restricted Stocks to Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)