By Kosaku Narioka

Nintendo and Santa Monica-based animation studio Illumination will produce a new animated film based on the "Super Mario Bros" game franchise, following the blockbuster success of last year's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".

The two companies said Sunday that the new movie is due to be released in April 2026 in the U.S. and many other markets globally.

Nintendo and Universal Pictures will co-finance the film, with the latter distributing it theatrically worldwide, they said.

Nintendo has been taking steps to diversify its income streams, using its popular characters and game series in movies and other forms of entertainment outside the videogame.

The company had a box-office success with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," released in April last year, which also helped boost sales of "Super Mario" software titles.

Nintendo said in November that it would develop a live-action film based on popular action-adventure series "The Legend of Zelda."

