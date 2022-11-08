Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-08 am EST
6225.00 JPY   +1.70%
01:41aNintendo lifts guidance on weaker yen, sees slower console sales
RE
01:34aNintendo : Six Months Earnings
PU
10/07MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 7, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nintendo : Six Months Earnings

11/08/2022 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

November 8, 2022

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501

Japan

(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)

Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2022

(1) Consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2022

656,974

5.2

220,387

0.2

322,464

36.5

230,451

34.1

Six months ended September 30, 2021

624,272

(18.9)

219,959

(24.5)

236,286

(20.6)

171,834

(19.4)

[Notes]

Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the previous fiscal year.

Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2022: 324,794 million yen [84.0%] Six months ended September 30, 2021: 176,496 million yen [(22.1%)]

Profit per share

Diluted profit per share

yen

yen

Six months ended September 30, 2022

197.61

-

Six months ended September 30, 2021

144.69

-

[Notes]

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

Profit per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy

ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of September 30, 2022

2,781,207

2,177,952

78.3

As of March 31, 2022

2,662,384

2,069,310

77.7

[Reference]

Shareholders equity : As of September 30, 2022: 2,177,755 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 2,069,043 million yen

Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

620.00

-

1,410.00

2,030.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

630.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

109.00

-

(forecast)

[Notes]

Revisions to previously announced dividend forecast: Applicable

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

The dividend for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 presents the amount prior to the stock split.

The dividend for the year-end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023(forecast) presents the amount after the stock split.

Please refer to "Notice of Dividend (end of 2nd quarter) and Dividend Forecast Modifications" announced on November 8, 2022 for more details.

Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Profit per share

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2023

1,650,000

(2.7)

500,000

(15.6)

560,000

(16.5)

400,000

(16.3)

343.28

[Notes]

Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the previous fiscal year.

Revisions to previously announced financial forecast: Applicable

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Profit per share presents the amount after the stock split. Please refer to "Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications" announced on November 8, 2022 for more details.

- 1 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Others

(1)

Changes for important subsidiaries during the six-month period ended September 30, 2022

: Not applicable

(2)

Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

: Applicable

(3)

Changes in accounting procedures:

1)

Related to accounting standard revisions etc.

: Not applicable

2)

Other changes

: Not applicable

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: Not applicable

4)

Modified restatements

: Not applicable

  1. Outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

As of Sep. 30, 2022:

1,298,690,000

shares

As of Mar. 31, 2022:

1,298,690,000

shares

2)

Number of treasury shares

As of Sep. 30, 2022:

134,459,400

shares

As of Mar. 31, 2022:

125,470,220

shares

3)

Average number of shares

Six months ended

1,166,192,773

shares

Six months ended

1,187,636,166

shares

Sep. 30, 2022:

Sep. 30, 2021:

[Notes]

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

Outstanding shares (common shares) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

[Notes]

  1. This earnings release report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
  2. Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exhange rates, spread of COVID-19, and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).

- 2 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

1. Consolidated Operating Results

Regarding the Nintendo Switch business during the first half of this fiscal year (April through September 2022), each title released this period has sold well, with Splatoon 3 getting off to a good start with sales of 7.90 million units, as well as Nintendo Switch Sports at 6.15 million units, Mario Strikers: Battle League at 2.17 million units, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at 1.72 million units sold. In addition, we saw stable sales in titles released through the end of the previous fiscal years, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling 3.07 million units (for cumulative sales of 48.41 million units) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land selling 2.61 million units (for cumulative sales of 5.27 million units). Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million-seller titles during this period to 15, including titles from these other software publishers. As a result of these factors, total software sales grew by 1.6% year-on-year to 95.41 million units. On the other hand, hardware units sold decreased by 19.2% year-on- year to 6.68 million units, due to factors such as a shortage of semiconductor and other component supplies.

Turning to our digital business for the dedicated video game platform, Nintendo Switch downloadable versions of packaged software sold well, and Nintendo Switch Online sales also increased. In addition, sales of add-on content rose not only for Nintendo titles, but also for titles from other software publishers, along with the sales of download-only titles, helping push digital sales to 187.8 billion yen, up 30.2% year-on-year.

Royalty income was stable, but income from smart-device content declined, with the result that overall sales in our mobile and IP- related business totaled 23.5 billion yen, down 7.5% year-on-year.

In total, sales reached 656.9 billion yen, with overseas sales of 498.6 billion yen accounting for 75.9% of that total. Operating profit came to 220.3 billion yen. With the depreciation of the yen in foreign exchange markets, we recorded foreign exchange gains of 76.4 billion yen, with the result that ordinary profit totaled 322.4 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 230.4 billion yen.

2. Consolidated Financial Forecast

While there is a gradual improvement in semiconductor and other component supplies and a recovery trend in hardware manufacturing for Nintendo Switch, taking into consideration production and sales performances thus far, we have modified the Nintendo Switch hardware sales units forecast for the fiscal year. By continually working to front-load production and selecting appropriate transportation methods in preparation for the holiday season, we will work to deliver as many consoles as possible to consumers in every region of the world. As for software, we have the release of Bayonetta 3 in October, followed by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in November, Fire Emblem Engage in January 2023, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe in February 2023. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of compelling titles, and we will work to invigorate the platform with this continuous stream of new titles combined with the popularity of existing titles.

We have revised the financial forecast originally published on May 10, 2022. For details, please see the Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications issued today (November 8, 2022).

- 3 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3. Consolidated Balance Sheets

million yen

Description

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,206,506

1,214,278

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

141,087

160,272

Securities

504,385

440,323

Inventories

204,183

295,347

Other

70,147

69,410

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(98)

(87)

Total current assets

2,126,212

2,179,545

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

85,164

92,728

Intangible assets

17,315

19,614

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

312,663

351,943

Other

121,028

137,374

Total investments and other assets

433,692

489,317

Total non-current assets

536,172

601,661

Total assets

2,662,384

2,781,207

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

150,910

138,395

Provisions

5,459

4,621

Income taxes payable

99,520

108,486

Other

284,836

296,121

Total current liabilities

540,726

547,624

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

-

97

Retirement benefit liability

25,063

24,254

Other

27,284

31,277

Total non-current liabilities

52,347

55,629

Total liabilities

593,074

603,254

(Net assets)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,065

10,065

Capital surplus

15,041

15,079

Retained earnings

2,198,706

2,263,733

Treasury shares

(220,343)

(271,042)

Total shareholders' equity

2,003,469

2,017,836

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

33,199

31,447

Foreign currency translation adjustment

32,373

128,471

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

65,573

159,919

Non-controlling interests

266

197

Total net assets

2,069,310

2,177,952

Total liabilities and net assets

2,662,384

2,781,207

- 4 -

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4. Consolidated Statements of Income

million yen

Description

Six months ended September 30, 2021

Six months ended September 30, 2022

Net sales

624,272

656,974

Cost of sales

251,545

265,363

Gross profit

372,727

391,610

Selling, general and administrative expenses

152,767

171,222

Operating profit

219,959

220,387

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,415

7,875

Foreign exchange gains

1,797

76,467

Other

13,583

18,877

Total non-operating income

16,796

103,220

Non-operating expenses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

928

Other

469

214

Total non-operating expenses

469

1,143

Ordinary profit

236,286

322,464

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

33

Settlement income

3,300

-

Total extraordinary income

3,300

33

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

13

143

Total extraordinary losses

13

143

Profit before income taxes

239,573

322,355

Total income taxes

67,733

91,906

Profit

171,839

230,449

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

5

(2)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

171,834

230,451

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NINTENDO CO., LTD.
01:41aNintendo lifts guidance on weaker yen, sees slower console sales
RE
01:34aNintendo : Six Months Earnings
PU
10/07MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 7, 202..
MS
10/06Japan's Nikkei set to snap winning streak after tech selloff
RE
10/05MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 5, 202..
MS
09/29NINTENDO CO., LTD. : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
09/29NINTENDO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead
RE
09/14Japanese shares rise after sharp sell-off, transport stocks gain
RE
09/13Trending : Nintendo Announces 'GoldenEye 007' Remastered, Other Games
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NINTENDO CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 728 B 11 792 M 11 792 M
Net income 2023 464 B 3 164 M 3 164 M
Net cash 2023 1 585 B 10 815 M 10 815 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 7 126 B 48 620 M 48 620 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6 121,00 JPY
Average target price 6 940,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuntaro Furukawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Ko Shiota General Manager-Technology Development
Satoru Shibata Executive Officer
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.10.98%48 620
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-3.03%1 582
TOMY COMPANY, LTD.14.56%783
IDREAMSKY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.64%573
GUANGZHOU WAHLAP TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED-38.52%440
FRIENDTIMES INC.-27.54%278