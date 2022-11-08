Nintendo : Six Months Earnings

Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2022
(1) Consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2022
656,974
5.2
220,387
0.2
322,464
36.5
230,451
34.1
Six months ended September 30, 2021
624,272
(18.9)
219,959
(24.5)
236,286
(20.6)
171,834
(19.4)
[Notes]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the previous fiscal year.
Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2022: 324,794 million yen [84.0%] Six months ended September 30, 2021: 176,496 million yen [(22.1%)]
Profit per share
Diluted profit per share
yen
yen
Six months ended September 30, 2022
197.61
-
Six months ended September 30, 2021
144.69
-
[Notes]
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Profit per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy
ratio
million yen
million yen
%
As of September 30, 2022
2,781,207
2,177,952
78.3
As of March 31, 2022
2,662,384
2,069,310
77.7
[Reference]
Shareholders equity : As of September 30, 2022: 2,177,755 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 2,069,043 million yen
Dividends
Dividend per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
620.00
-
1,410.00
2,030.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
630.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
109.00
-
(forecast)
[Notes]
Revisions to previously announced dividend forecast: Applicable
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
The dividend for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 presents the amount prior to the stock split.
The dividend for the year-end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023(forecast) presents the amount after the stock split.
Please refer to "Notice of Dividend (end of 2nd quarter) and Dividend Forecast Modifications" announced on November 8, 2022 for more details.
Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Profit per share
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31, 2023
1,650,000
(2.7)
500,000
(15.6)
560,000
(16.5)
400,000
(16.3)
343.28
[Notes]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase (decrease) from the previous fiscal year.
Revisions to previously announced financial forecast: Applicable
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Profit per share presents the amount after the stock split. Please refer to "Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications" announced on November 8, 2022 for more details.
- 1 -
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Others
(1)
Changes for important subsidiaries during the six-month period ended September 30, 2022
: Not applicable
(2)
Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
: Applicable
(3)
Changes in accounting procedures:
1)
Related to accounting standard revisions etc.
: Not applicable
2)
Other changes
: Not applicable
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: Not applicable
4)
Modified restatements
: Not applicable
Outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
As of Sep. 30, 2022:
1,298,690,000
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
1,298,690,000
shares
2)
Number of treasury shares
As of Sep. 30, 2022:
134,459,400
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
125,470,220
shares
3)
Average number of shares
Six months ended
1,166,192,773
shares
Six months ended
1,187,636,166
shares
Sep. 30, 2022:
Sep. 30, 2021:
[Notes]
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Outstanding shares (common shares) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
[Notes]
This earnings release report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exhange rates, spread of COVID-19, and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).
- 2 -
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
1. Consolidated Operating Results
Regarding the Nintendo Switch business during the first half of this fiscal year (April through September 2022), each title released this period has sold well, with Splatoon 3 getting off to a good start with sales of 7.90 million units, as well as Nintendo Switch Sports at 6.15 million units, Mario Strikers: Battle League at 2.17 million units, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at 1.72 million units sold. In addition, we saw stable sales in titles released through the end of the previous fiscal years, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling 3.07 million units (for cumulative sales of 48.41 million units) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land selling 2.61 million units (for cumulative sales of 5.27 million units). Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million-seller titles during this period to 15, including titles from these other software publishers. As a result of these factors, total software sales grew by 1.6% year-on-year to 95.41 million units. On the other hand, hardware units sold decreased by 19.2% year-on- year to 6.68 million units, due to factors such as a shortage of semiconductor and other component supplies.
Turning to our digital business for the dedicated video game platform, Nintendo Switch downloadable versions of packaged software sold well, and Nintendo Switch Online sales also increased. In addition, sales of add-on content rose not only for Nintendo titles, but also for titles from other software publishers, along with the sales of download-only titles, helping push digital sales to 187.8 billion yen, up 30.2% year-on-year.
Royalty income was stable, but income from smart-device content declined, with the result that overall sales in our mobile and IP- related business totaled 23.5 billion yen, down 7.5% year-on-year.
In total, sales reached 656.9 billion yen, with overseas sales of 498.6 billion yen accounting for 75.9% of that total. Operating profit came to 220.3 billion yen. With the depreciation of the yen in foreign exchange markets, we recorded foreign exchange gains of 76.4 billion yen, with the result that ordinary profit totaled 322.4 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 230.4 billion yen.
2. Consolidated Financial Forecast
While there is a gradual improvement in semiconductor and other component supplies and a recovery trend in hardware manufacturing for Nintendo Switch, taking into consideration production and sales performances thus far, we have modified the Nintendo Switch hardware sales units forecast for the fiscal year. By continually working to front-load production and selecting appropriate transportation methods in preparation for the holiday season, we will work to deliver as many consoles as possible to consumers in every region of the world. As for software, we have the release of Bayonetta 3 in October, followed by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in November, Fire Emblem Engage in January 2023, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe in February 2023. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of compelling titles, and we will work to invigorate the platform with this continuous stream of new titles combined with the popularity of existing titles.
We have revised the financial forecast originally published on May 10, 2022. For details, please see the Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications issued today (November 8, 2022).
- 3 -
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
million yen
Description
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
(Assets)
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,206,506
1,214,278
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
141,087
160,272
Securities
504,385
440,323
Inventories
204,183
295,347
Other
70,147
69,410
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(98)
(87)
Total current assets
2,126,212
2,179,545
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
85,164
92,728
Intangible assets
17,315
19,614
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
312,663
351,943
Other
121,028
137,374
Total investments and other assets
433,692
489,317
Total non-current assets
536,172
601,661
Total assets
2,662,384
2,781,207
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
150,910
138,395
Provisions
5,459
4,621
Income taxes payable
99,520
108,486
Other
284,836
296,121
Total current liabilities
540,726
547,624
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
-
97
Retirement benefit liability
25,063
24,254
Other
27,284
31,277
Total non-current liabilities
52,347
55,629
Total liabilities
593,074
603,254
(Net assets)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,065
10,065
Capital surplus
15,041
15,079
Retained earnings
2,198,706
2,263,733
Treasury shares
(220,343)
(271,042)
Total shareholders' equity
2,003,469
2,017,836
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
33,199
31,447
Foreign currency translation adjustment
32,373
128,471
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
65,573
159,919
Non-controlling interests
266
197
Total net assets
2,069,310
2,177,952
Total liabilities and net assets
2,662,384
2,781,207
- 4 -
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
4. Consolidated Statements of Income
million yen
Description
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Net sales
624,272
656,974
Cost of sales
251,545
265,363
Gross profit
372,727
391,610
Selling, general and administrative expenses
152,767
171,222
Operating profit
219,959
220,387
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,415
7,875
Foreign exchange gains
1,797
76,467
Other
13,583
18,877
Total non-operating income
16,796
103,220
Non-operating expenses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
928
Other
469
214
Total non-operating expenses
469
1,143
Ordinary profit
236,286
322,464
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
33
Settlement income
3,300
-
Total extraordinary income
3,300
33
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
13
143
Total extraordinary losses
13
143
Profit before income taxes
239,573
322,355
Total income taxes
67,733
91,906
Profit
171,839
230,449
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
5
(2)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
171,834
230,451
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:33:05 UTC.