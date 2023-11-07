Nintendo Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

November 7, 2023

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,

Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501

Japan

(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)

Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

(1) Consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2023

796,237

21.2

279,910

27.0

380,007

17.8

271,298

17.7

Six months ended September 30, 2022

656,974

5.2

220,387

0.2

322,464

36.5

230,451

34.1

[Notes]

Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase from the previous fiscal year.

Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: 344,374 million yen [6.0%] Six months ended September 30, 2022: 324,794 million yen [84.0%]

Profit per share

Diluted profit per share

yen

yen

Six months ended September 30, 2023

233.03

-

Six months ended September 30, 2022

197.61

-

[Notes]

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

Profit per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy

ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of September 30, 2023

3,170,476

2,468,664

77.8

As of March 31, 2023

2,854,284

2,266,466

79.4

[Reference]

Shareholders equity : As of September 30, 2023: 2,467,518 million yen As of March 31, 2023: 2,266,234 million yen

Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

630.00

-

123.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

80.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

101.00

181.00

(forecast)

[Notes]

Revisions to previously announced dividend forecast: Applicable

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

The dividend for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount prior to the stock split. The dividend for the year-end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount after the stock split.

Please refer to "Notice of Dividend (end of 2nd quarter) and Dividend Forecast Modifications" announced on November 7, 2023 for more details.

Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Profit per share

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2024

1,580,000

(1.4)

500,000

(0.9)

600,000

(0.2)

420,000

(3.0)

360.75

[Notes]

Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show decrease from the previous fiscal year. Revisions to previously announced financial forecast: Applicable

Please refer to "Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications" announced on November 7, 2023 for more details.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Others

(1)

Changes for important subsidiaries during the six-month period ended September 30, 2023

: Applicable

Newly consolidated: 1 company (Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd.)

Excluded:

1 company (Nintendo France S.A.R.L.)

(2)

Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

: Applicable

(3)

Changes in accounting procedures:

1)

Related to accounting standard revisions etc.

: Not applicable

2)

Other changes

: Not applicable

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: Not applicable

4)

Modified restatements

: Not applicable

  1. Outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

As of Sep. 30, 2023:

1,298,690,000

shares

As of Mar. 31, 2023:

1,298,690,000

shares

2)

Number of treasury shares

As of Sep. 30, 2023:

134,451,336

shares

As of Mar. 31, 2023:

134,460,640

shares

3)

Average number of shares

Six months ended

1,164,232,981

shares

Six months ended

1,166,192,773

shares

Sep. 30, 2023:

Sep. 30, 2022:

[Notes]

The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

Outstanding shares (common shares) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

[Notes]

  1. This earnings release report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
  2. Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results (earnings, dividend, and other results) to be materially different from the forecasts.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

1. Consolidated Operating Results

Regarding the Nintendo Switch business during the second quarter (April through September 2023), each title released this fiscal year has sold well, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (released in May) posting sales of 19.50 million units, and Pikmin 4 (released in July) posting sales of 2.61 million units. In addition, the April release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario related titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which recorded sales of 3.22 million units (for cumulative sales of 57.01 million units). Sales of other titles also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million- seller titles during this period to 16, including titles from other software publishers. As a result of these factors, hardware sales increased 2.4% year-on-year to 6.84 million units, and software unit sales increased 1.8% year-on-year to 97.08 million units.

Turning to our digital business for the dedicated video game platform, downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch sold well, and sales related to add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online also increased. Digital sales reached 217.5 billion yen, up 15.8% year-on-year, helped also by the depreciation of the yen.

In the mobile and IP-related business, sales totaled 55.0 billion yen, up 133.3% year-on-year, bolstered mainly by the generation of revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie during this term.

The end result is that overall sales reached 796.2 billion yen, with sales outside Japan of 623.6 billion yen accounting for 78.3% of that total. Operating profit came to 279.9 billion yen. Incomes such as foreign exchange gains of 57.7 billion yen helped bring ordinary profit to 380.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent to 271.2 billion yen.

2. Consolidated Financial Forecast

For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try not only to put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales. For software, we released Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October as the first entirely new installment in the side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. series in almost 11 years. In that same month we released Detective Pikachu Returns, and heading into the holiday season we plan to release more titles, including WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario RPG (both set for release in November). In addition, The Indigo Disk, the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero add -on content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, is scheduled for release in December. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of titles, and we will work to invigorate the platform by supplementing existing titles with a continuous stream of new titles and add-on content.

We have revised the financial forecast originally published on May 9, 2023. For details, please see the Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications issued today (November 7, 2023).

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3. Consolidated Balance Sheets

million yen

Description

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,263,666

1,404,125

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

119,932

129,046

Securities

615,699

664,489

Inventories

258,628

317,285

Other

56,822

91,684

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(236)

(190)

Total current assets

2,314,513

2,606,440

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

99,509

106,711

Intangible assets

18,595

15,344

Investments and other assets

421,666

441,979

Total non-current assets

539,770

564,035

Total assets

2,854,284

3,170,476

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

149,217

167,310

Provisions

4,219

4,553

Income taxes payable

82,550

111,724

Other

297,492

354,963

Total current liabilities

533,480

638,552

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

133

51

Retirement benefit liability

23,084

25,669

Other

31,119

37,538

Total non-current liabilities

54,337

63,259

Total liabilities

587,818

701,812

(Net assets)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,065

10,065

Capital surplus

15,079

15,120

Retained earnings

2,392,704

2,520,802

Treasury shares

(271,049)

(271,031)

Total shareholders' equity

2,146,798

2,274,956

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

28,028

31,138

Foreign currency translation adjustment

91,406

161,423

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

119,435

192,561

Non-controlling interests

232

1,146

Total net assets

2,266,466

2,468,664

Total liabilities and net assets

2,854,284

3,170,476

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4. Consolidated Statements of Income

million yen

Description

Six months ended September 30, 2022

Six months ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

656,974

796,237

Cost of sales

265,363

324,204

Gross profit

391,610

472,033

Selling, general and administrative expenses

171,222

192,123

Operating profit

220,387

279,910

Non-operating income

Interest income

7,875

23,456

Foreign exchange gains

76,467

57,773

Other

18,877

19,176

Total non-operating income

103,220

100,406

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

72

63

Loss on sale of securities

1

150

Loss on valuation of investment securities

928

70

Other

139

24

Total non-operating expenses

1,143

308

Ordinary profit

322,464

380,007

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

33

3

Total extraordinary income

33

3

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

143

31

Total extraordinary losses

143

31

Profit before income taxes

322,355

379,980

Total income taxes

91,906

108,732

Profit

230,449

271,247

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(2)

(51)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

230,451

271,298

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

million yen

Description

Six months ended September 30, 2022

Six months ended September 30, 2023

Profit

230,449

271,247

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(1,635)

3,011

Foreign currency translation adjustment

86,781

63,806

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

9,199

6,308

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

94,345

73,126

Comprehensive income

324,794

344,374

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

324,797

344,425

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(2)

(51)

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

6. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(Going Concern Assumption) There are no applicable items.

(Significant changes in shareholders' equity) There are no applicable items.

(Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) (Calculation of tax expenses)

With respect to certain consolidated subsidiaries, corporate income tax amount is calculated by taking the amount of profit before income taxes through the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 multiplied by a reasonably estimated annual effective tax rate with the effects of deferred taxes reflected.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

7. Others

(1) Consolidated sales information

million yen

Japan

The Americas

Europe

Other

Total

Dedicated video game platform

158,726

307,278

177,925

92,837

736,767

Six months ended

of which Nintendo Switch platform (*1)

151,410

304,752

175,807

91,399

723,369

September 30,

of which the others (*2)

7,316

2,526

2,117

1,438

13,398

2023

Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*3)

10,537

39,769

3,764

939

55,010

Playing cards, etc.

3,273

1,063

-

122

4,459

Total

172,537

348,111

181,689

93,899

796,237

Japan

The Americas

Europe

Other

Total

Dedicated video game platform

148,499

272,857

148,801

61,254

631,412

Six months ended

of which Nintendo Switch platform (*1)

141,826

267,277

146,846

60,193

616,143

September 30,

of which the others (*2)

6,673

5,579

1,954

1,061

15,269

2022

Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*3)

8,703

11,939

2,173

764

23,581

Playing cards, etc.

1,165

814

-

0

1,979

Total

158,367

285,611

150,975

62,019

656,974

[Note] Digital sales

in dedicated video game platform (*4):

Six months ended September 30, 2023: 217.5 billion yen

Six months ended September 30, 2022: 187.8 billion yen

*1. Nintendo Switch platform includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.

*2. Includes platforms other than Nintendo Switch and also amiibo.

*3. Includes income from visual content, smart-device content and royalties.

*4. Includes downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online.

(2) Other consolidated information

million yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

Year ending March 31, 2024

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

(Forecast)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

3,069

3,401

7,000

Research and development expenses

51,321

59,433

130,000

Advertising expenses

39,069

44,336

105,000

Average exchange rates

1 USD =

133.93 yen

140.96 yen

140.48 yen

1 Euro =

138.66 yen

153.40 yen

151.69 yen

Consolidated net sales in U.S. dollars

2.0 billion

2.3 billion

-

Consolidated net sales in Euros

1.0 billion

1.1 billion

-

Non-consolidated purchases in U.S. dollars

1.9 billion

2.1 billion

-

(3) Balance of major assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (non-consolidated)

million U.S. dollars/Euros

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Balance

Exchange rate

Balance

Exchange rate

Estimated exchange rate

USD

Cash and deposits

2,560

1 USD=

2,405

1 USD=

1 USD=

Accounts receivable-trade

893

872

133.00 yen

149.37 yen

140.00 yen

Accounts payable-trade

816

801

Euro

Cash and deposits

199

1 Euro=

256

1 Euro=

1 Euro=

Accounts receivable-trade

663

144.67 yen

742

157.94 yen

150.00 yen

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast

Actual

Actual

Apr. '22-Sep. '22

Apr. '23-Sep. '23

Nintendo Switch

Hardware (Total)

Japan

173

218

The Americas

256

203

Europe

169

157

Other

70

106

Total

668

684

of which Nintendo Switch

Japan

44

29

The Americas

91

37

Europe

72

41

Other

15

18

Total

223

125

of which Nintendo Switch

Japan

114

159

- OLED Model

The Americas

112

129

Europe

79

102

Other

49

79

Total

353

469

of which Nintendo Switch Lite

Japan

15

30

The Americas

52

38

Europe

18

14

Other

6

9

Software

Total

92

90

Japan

2,073

1,737

The Americas

3,770

4,212

Europe

2,846

2,697

Other

853

1,062

New titles

Total

9,541

9,708

Japan

151

180

The Americas

252

245

Europe

227

222

[Notes]

Sales Units in Ten Thousands

Number of New Titles Released

Life-to-date

Forecast

Sep. '23

Apr. '23-Mar. '24

3,177

5,103

3,415

1,551

13,246

1,500

2,003

3,512

2,467

1,102

9,083

604

611

452

304

1,971

571

980

496

145

2,192

21,752

49,839

32,788

8,943

113,323

18,500

1,706

2,113

2,041

  1. Software sales units include both packaged and downloadable versions of software, and do not include download-only software or add-on content.
  2. The number of new titles is the number of packaged software.
  3. Actual software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware or other products.
  4. While forecasted software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware or other products for six months ended September 30, 2023, they do not include the quantity to be bundled with hardware or other products on and after October 1, 2023.

