Nintendo Co., Ltd.

1. Consolidated Operating Results

Regarding the Nintendo Switch business during the second quarter (April through September 2023), each title released this fiscal year has sold well, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (released in May) posting sales of 19.50 million units, and Pikmin 4 (released in July) posting sales of 2.61 million units. In addition, the April release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario related titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which recorded sales of 3.22 million units (for cumulative sales of 57.01 million units). Sales of other titles also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million- seller titles during this period to 16, including titles from other software publishers. As a result of these factors, hardware sales increased 2.4% year-on-year to 6.84 million units, and software unit sales increased 1.8% year-on-year to 97.08 million units.

Turning to our digital business for the dedicated video game platform, downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch sold well, and sales related to add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online also increased. Digital sales reached 217.5 billion yen, up 15.8% year-on-year, helped also by the depreciation of the yen.

In the mobile and IP-related business, sales totaled 55.0 billion yen, up 133.3% year-on-year, bolstered mainly by the generation of revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie during this term.

The end result is that overall sales reached 796.2 billion yen, with sales outside Japan of 623.6 billion yen accounting for 78.3% of that total. Operating profit came to 279.9 billion yen. Incomes such as foreign exchange gains of 57.7 billion yen helped bring ordinary profit to 380.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent to 271.2 billion yen.

2. Consolidated Financial Forecast

For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try not only to put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales. For software, we released Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October as the first entirely new installment in the side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. series in almost 11 years. In that same month we released Detective Pikachu Returns, and heading into the holiday season we plan to release more titles, including WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario RPG (both set for release in November). In addition, The Indigo Disk, the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero add -on content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, is scheduled for release in December. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of titles, and we will work to invigorate the platform by supplementing existing titles with a continuous stream of new titles and add-on content.

We have revised the financial forecast originally published on May 9, 2023. For details, please see the Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications issued today (November 7, 2023).