Nintendo Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
November 7, 2023
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba,
Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8501
Japan
(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)
Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
(1) Consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2023
796,237
21.2
279,910
27.0
380,007
17.8
271,298
17.7
Six months ended September 30, 2022
656,974
5.2
220,387
0.2
322,464
36.5
230,451
34.1
[Notes]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show increase from the previous fiscal year.
Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: 344,374 million yen [6.0%] Six months ended September 30, 2022: 324,794 million yen [84.0%]
Profit per share
Diluted profit per share
yen
yen
Six months ended September 30, 2023
233.03
-
Six months ended September 30, 2022
197.61
-
[Notes]
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Profit per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy
ratio
million yen
million yen
%
As of September 30, 2023
3,170,476
2,468,664
77.8
As of March 31, 2023
2,854,284
2,266,466
79.4
[Reference]
Shareholders equity : As of September 30, 2023: 2,467,518 million yen As of March 31, 2023: 2,266,234 million yen
Dividends
Dividend per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
630.00
-
123.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
80.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
101.00
181.00
(forecast)
[Notes]
Revisions to previously announced dividend forecast: Applicable
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
The dividend for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount prior to the stock split. The dividend for the year-end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 presents the amount after the stock split.
Please refer to "Notice of Dividend (end of 2nd quarter) and Dividend Forecast Modifications" announced on November 7, 2023 for more details.
Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Profit per share
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31, 2024
1,580,000
(1.4)
500,000
(0.9)
600,000
(0.2)
420,000
(3.0)
360.75
[Notes]
Percentages for net sales, operating profit etc. show decrease from the previous fiscal year. Revisions to previously announced financial forecast: Applicable
Please refer to "Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications" announced on November 7, 2023 for more details.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Others
(1)
Changes for important subsidiaries during the six-month period ended September 30, 2023
: Applicable
Newly consolidated: 1 company (Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd.)
Excluded:
1 company (Nintendo France S.A.R.L.)
(2)
Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
: Applicable
(3)
Changes in accounting procedures:
1)
Related to accounting standard revisions etc.
: Not applicable
2)
Other changes
: Not applicable
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: Not applicable
4)
Modified restatements
: Not applicable
- Outstanding shares (common shares)
- Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
As of Sep. 30, 2023:
1,298,690,000
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2023:
1,298,690,000
shares
2)
Number of treasury shares
As of Sep. 30, 2023:
134,451,336
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2023:
134,460,640
shares
3)
Average number of shares
Six months ended
1,164,232,981
shares
Six months ended
1,166,192,773
shares
Sep. 30, 2023:
Sep. 30, 2022:
[Notes]
The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Outstanding shares (common shares) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
[Notes]
- This earnings release report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
- Forecasts announced by the Company (Nintendo Co., Ltd.) referred to above were prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and other changes in the market environment. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results (earnings, dividend, and other results) to be materially different from the forecasts.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
1. Consolidated Operating Results
Regarding the Nintendo Switch business during the second quarter (April through September 2023), each title released this fiscal year has sold well, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (released in May) posting sales of 19.50 million units, and Pikmin 4 (released in July) posting sales of 2.61 million units. In addition, the April release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario related titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which recorded sales of 3.22 million units (for cumulative sales of 57.01 million units). Sales of other titles also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million- seller titles during this period to 16, including titles from other software publishers. As a result of these factors, hardware sales increased 2.4% year-on-year to 6.84 million units, and software unit sales increased 1.8% year-on-year to 97.08 million units.
Turning to our digital business for the dedicated video game platform, downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch sold well, and sales related to add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online also increased. Digital sales reached 217.5 billion yen, up 15.8% year-on-year, helped also by the depreciation of the yen.
In the mobile and IP-related business, sales totaled 55.0 billion yen, up 133.3% year-on-year, bolstered mainly by the generation of revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie during this term.
The end result is that overall sales reached 796.2 billion yen, with sales outside Japan of 623.6 billion yen accounting for 78.3% of that total. Operating profit came to 279.9 billion yen. Incomes such as foreign exchange gains of 57.7 billion yen helped bring ordinary profit to 380.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent to 271.2 billion yen.
2. Consolidated Financial Forecast
For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try not only to put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales. For software, we released Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October as the first entirely new installment in the side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. series in almost 11 years. In that same month we released Detective Pikachu Returns, and heading into the holiday season we plan to release more titles, including WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario RPG (both set for release in November). In addition, The Indigo Disk, the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero add -on content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, is scheduled for release in December. Other software publishers also plan to release a wide variety of titles, and we will work to invigorate the platform by supplementing existing titles with a continuous stream of new titles and add-on content.
We have revised the financial forecast originally published on May 9, 2023. For details, please see the Notice of Full-Year Financial Forecast Modifications issued today (November 7, 2023).
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
million yen
Description
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
(Assets)
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,263,666
1,404,125
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
119,932
129,046
Securities
615,699
664,489
Inventories
258,628
317,285
Other
56,822
91,684
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(236)
(190)
Total current assets
2,314,513
2,606,440
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
99,509
106,711
Intangible assets
18,595
15,344
Investments and other assets
421,666
441,979
Total non-current assets
539,770
564,035
Total assets
2,854,284
3,170,476
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
149,217
167,310
Provisions
4,219
4,553
Income taxes payable
82,550
111,724
Other
297,492
354,963
Total current liabilities
533,480
638,552
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
133
51
Retirement benefit liability
23,084
25,669
Other
31,119
37,538
Total non-current liabilities
54,337
63,259
Total liabilities
587,818
701,812
(Net assets)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,065
10,065
Capital surplus
15,079
15,120
Retained earnings
2,392,704
2,520,802
Treasury shares
(271,049)
(271,031)
Total shareholders' equity
2,146,798
2,274,956
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
28,028
31,138
Foreign currency translation adjustment
91,406
161,423
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
119,435
192,561
Non-controlling interests
232
1,146
Total net assets
2,266,466
2,468,664
Total liabilities and net assets
2,854,284
3,170,476
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
4. Consolidated Statements of Income
million yen
Description
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Six months ended September 30, 2023
Net sales
656,974
796,237
Cost of sales
265,363
324,204
Gross profit
391,610
472,033
Selling, general and administrative expenses
171,222
192,123
Operating profit
220,387
279,910
Non-operating income
Interest income
7,875
23,456
Foreign exchange gains
76,467
57,773
Other
18,877
19,176
Total non-operating income
103,220
100,406
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
72
63
Loss on sale of securities
1
150
Loss on valuation of investment securities
928
70
Other
139
24
Total non-operating expenses
1,143
308
Ordinary profit
322,464
380,007
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
33
3
Total extraordinary income
33
3
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
143
31
Total extraordinary losses
143
31
Profit before income taxes
322,355
379,980
Total income taxes
91,906
108,732
Profit
230,449
271,247
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(2)
(51)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
230,451
271,298
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
5. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
million yen
Description
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Six months ended September 30, 2023
Profit
230,449
271,247
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(1,635)
3,011
Foreign currency translation adjustment
86,781
63,806
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
9,199
6,308
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
94,345
73,126
Comprehensive income
324,794
344,374
(Comprehensive income attributable to)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
324,797
344,425
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(2)
(51)
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
6. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(Going Concern Assumption) There are no applicable items.
(Significant changes in shareholders' equity) There are no applicable items.
(Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) (Calculation of tax expenses)
With respect to certain consolidated subsidiaries, corporate income tax amount is calculated by taking the amount of profit before income taxes through the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 multiplied by a reasonably estimated annual effective tax rate with the effects of deferred taxes reflected.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
7. Others
(1) Consolidated sales information
million yen
Japan
The Americas
Europe
Other
Total
Dedicated video game platform
158,726
307,278
177,925
92,837
736,767
Six months ended
of which Nintendo Switch platform (*1)
151,410
304,752
175,807
91,399
723,369
September 30,
of which the others (*2)
7,316
2,526
2,117
1,438
13,398
2023
Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*3)
10,537
39,769
3,764
939
55,010
Playing cards, etc.
3,273
1,063
-
122
4,459
Total
172,537
348,111
181,689
93,899
796,237
Japan
The Americas
Europe
Other
Total
Dedicated video game platform
148,499
272,857
148,801
61,254
631,412
Six months ended
of which Nintendo Switch platform (*1)
141,826
267,277
146,846
60,193
616,143
September 30,
of which the others (*2)
6,673
5,579
1,954
1,061
15,269
2022
Mobile, IP related income, etc. (*3)
8,703
11,939
2,173
764
23,581
Playing cards, etc.
1,165
814
-
0
1,979
Total
158,367
285,611
150,975
62,019
656,974
[Note] Digital sales
in dedicated video game platform (*4):
Six months ended September 30, 2023: 217.5 billion yen
Six months ended September 30, 2022: 187.8 billion yen
*1. Nintendo Switch platform includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.
*2. Includes platforms other than Nintendo Switch and also amiibo.
*3. Includes income from visual content, smart-device content and royalties.
*4. Includes downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content and Nintendo Switch Online.
(2) Other consolidated information
million yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ending March 31, 2024
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
(Forecast)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
3,069
3,401
7,000
Research and development expenses
51,321
59,433
130,000
Advertising expenses
39,069
44,336
105,000
Average exchange rates
1 USD =
133.93 yen
140.96 yen
140.48 yen
1 Euro =
138.66 yen
153.40 yen
151.69 yen
Consolidated net sales in U.S. dollars
2.0 billion
2.3 billion
-
Consolidated net sales in Euros
1.0 billion
1.1 billion
-
Non-consolidated purchases in U.S. dollars
1.9 billion
2.1 billion
-
(3) Balance of major assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (non-consolidated)
million U.S. dollars/Euros
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Balance
Exchange rate
Balance
Exchange rate
Estimated exchange rate
USD
Cash and deposits
2,560
1 USD=
2,405
1 USD=
1 USD=
Accounts receivable-trade
893
872
133.00 yen
149.37 yen
140.00 yen
Accounts payable-trade
816
801
Euro
Cash and deposits
199
1 Euro=
256
1 Euro=
1 Euro=
Accounts receivable-trade
663
144.67 yen
742
157.94 yen
150.00 yen
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
(4) Consolidated sales units, number of new titles, and sales units forecast
Actual
Actual
Apr. '22-Sep. '22
Apr. '23-Sep. '23
Nintendo Switch
Hardware (Total)
Japan
173
218
The Americas
256
203
Europe
169
157
Other
70
106
Total
668
684
of which Nintendo Switch
Japan
44
29
The Americas
91
37
Europe
72
41
Other
15
18
Total
223
125
of which Nintendo Switch
Japan
114
159
- OLED Model
The Americas
112
129
Europe
79
102
Other
49
79
Total
353
469
of which Nintendo Switch Lite
Japan
15
30
The Americas
52
38
Europe
18
14
Other
6
9
Software
Total
92
90
Japan
2,073
1,737
The Americas
3,770
4,212
Europe
2,846
2,697
Other
853
1,062
New titles
Total
9,541
9,708
Japan
151
180
The Americas
252
245
Europe
227
222
[Notes]
Sales Units in Ten Thousands
Number of New Titles Released
Life-to-date
Forecast
Sep. '23
Apr. '23-Mar. '24
3,177
5,103
3,415
1,551
13,246
1,500
2,003
3,512
2,467
1,102
9,083
604
611
452
304
1,971
571
980
496
145
2,192
21,752
49,839
32,788
8,943
113,323
18,500
1,706
2,113
2,041
- Software sales units include both packaged and downloadable versions of software, and do not include download-only software or add-on content.
- The number of new titles is the number of packaged software.
- Actual software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware or other products.
- While forecasted software sales units include the quantity bundled with hardware or other products for six months ended September 30, 2023, they do not include the quantity to be bundled with hardware or other products on and after October 1, 2023.
