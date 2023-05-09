Advanced search
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
5730.00 JPY   -0.16%
02:43aNintendo expects to sell 15 million Switch consoles this year
RE
02:40aNintendo : Fiscal Year Earnings
PU
02:40aNintendo : Notice of Dividend
PU
Nintendo expects to sell 15 million Switch consoles this year

05/09/2023 | 02:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on Tuesday said it expects to sell 15 million Switch game consoles in the financial year to end-March 2024, compared with 17.97 million the previous year.

The Kyoto-based gaming firm posted operating profit of 504.38 billion yen ($3.73 billion) in the year ended on March 31, beating estimates, compared with profit of 592.76 billion yen a year earlier.

Nintendo is facing slowing demand for its aging Switch console in its seventh year on the market, even as supply chain snarls have eased and the company bolsters its games lineup.

On Friday Nintendo launches "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom", one of the most widely anticipated games of the year.

The robust appeal of Nintendo's roster of characters has been underscored in recent weeks by the box office success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 610 B 11 938 M 11 938 M
Net income 2023 392 B 2 908 M 2 908 M
Net cash 2023 1 579 B 11 712 M 11 712 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 6 682 B 49 557 M 49 557 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 86,2%
Managers and Directors
Shuntaro Furukawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Ko Shiota General Manager-Technology Development
Satoru Shibata Executive Officer
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.3.74%49 557
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)9.14%6 392
TOMY COMPANY, LTD.19.38%1 024
GUANGZHOU WAHLAP TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED14.26%513
FRIENDTIMES INC.2.08%272
CI GAMES SE85.20%204
