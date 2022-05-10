Log in
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/10 02:00:00 am EDT
56360.00 JPY   +0.25%
03:14aNintendo expects to sell 21 million Switch consoles this year
RE
05/09Japan's Nikkei falls for 2nd day, Sony drops ahead of results
RE
04/26Japan Index Ends Higher; Insource Soars 13% on Rosier Fiscal H1 Forecast
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

Nintendo expects to sell 21 million Switch consoles this year

05/10/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Different models of the Nintendo Switch are seen on display in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expects to sell 21 million Switch games consoles in the current financial year that started on April 1, a 9% year-on-year fall.

Nintendo sold 23.06 million Switch consoles in the year ended March. That compared with the 23 million units that the games maker forecast in February.

Demand for the Switch has been boosted by the November launch of a model with an OLED screen but the upgraded device remains in short supply.

Nintendo, which depends on in-house titles to drive games sales, expects to sell 210 million units of software this year, compared with 235 million last year.

The company has a strong pipeline despite the delay of the sequel to "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" to spring 2023, with upcoming titles this year including "Splatoon 3".

Nintendo's shares have risen 5% year-to-date and closed flat ahead of earnings.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 693 B 13 003 M 13 003 M
Net income 2022 446 B 3 425 M 3 425 M
Net cash 2022 1 601 B 12 296 M 12 296 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 6 596 B 50 655 M 50 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 6 574
Free-Float 85,6%
