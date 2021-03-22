Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nintendo Co., Ltd.    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nintendo : partners with Pokemon Go maker Niantic on Pikmin app

03/22/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday it is partnering with Pokemon Go app developer Niantic to create augmented reality (AR) titles, with a Pikmin themed app launching this year.

The partnership could breathe life into Nintendo's stalled mobile ambitions after the firm struggled to replicate the appeal of Pokemon Go, which became a social phenomenon as gamers spilled onto the streets to "catch" Pokemon using their phones.

The first mobile adaptation of the long-running Pikmin franchise, in which users direct hordes of plant-like Pikmin creatures to complete puzzles, is being developed by Niantic's Tokyo studio, which was set up in 2018.

"Niantic's AR technology has made it possible for us to experience the world as if Pikmin are secretly living all around us," veteran Nintendo games creator Shigeru Miyamoto said in a statement.

The app "will make walking more fun with Pikmin. It's going to be very different from Pokemon Go," Tatsuo Nomura, head of Niantic's Tokyo studio wrote in a Twitter post.

Nintendo's mobile releases have underperformed and lagged the timeframe outlined by management. Unusual Nintendo-backed apps with elements of play include toothbrushing app Pokemon Smile and upcoming sleep tracking app Pokemon Sleep.

The Pikmin app is unlikely to "set the world on fire like Pokemon did. Every grandparent knows Pokemon, but only gamers know Pikmin," said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games.

San Francisco-based Niantic launched a Harry Potter themed app in 2019 but it has not reached the heights of Pokemon Go, which was developed with Nintendo affiliate The Pokemon Company and left Nintendo with only a small proportion of revenue.

The Kyoto-based gaming firm's efforts to expand outside console gaming were boosted last week by the belated opening of the Super Nintendo World area at Osaka's Universal Studios Japan theme park.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.18% 2030.69 Delayed Quote.15.65%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.72% 62980 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
All news about NINTENDO CO., LTD.
03/22NINTENDO  : partners with Pokemon Go maker Niantic on Pikmin app
RE
03/18Japanese shares drop as tech losses eclipse gains in cyclicals
RE
03/17NINTENDO  : Super Mario attraction opens at Osaka park after postponements
AQ
03/17'Super Mario' leaps into real world in Universal Studios park launch
RE
03/15Japanese shares gain on recovery hopes, Topix at 20-year high
RE
03/10MARKET CHATTER : Super Mario Attraction to Launch at Universal Japan on March 18
MT
03/08Japanese shares rise amid stock rotation ahead of financial year-end
RE
03/08HARVEST MOON : One World is Available Now on Nintendo Switch
AQ
03/08NINTENDO  : Super Mario attraction to finally open at Universal Japan on March 1..
AQ
03/08Japanese shares end lower on year-end positioning, rising U.S. yields
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 685 B 15 489 M 15 489 M
Net income 2021 427 B 3 922 M 3 922 M
Net cash 2021 1 172 B 10 770 M 10 770 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 7 502 B 69 018 M 68 962 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 72 857,43 JPY
Last Close Price 62 980,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-4.33%67 316
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)18.97%11 374
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-6.84%8 700
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.21%7 678
CD PROJEKT S.A.-21.00%6 015
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-16.00%3 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ