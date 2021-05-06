Log in
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/30
62690 JPY   +0.71%
RE
annual earnings release
Nintendo : sees Switch sales peaking this business year

05/06/2021 | 03:12am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday forecast Switch console sales to reach 25.5 million units in the financial year that started April 1, signalling expectations of the hit device peaking.

Nintendo sold 28.8 million Switch consoles in the year ended March 31. That compared with the 26.5 million that the games maker forecast in February.

The Kyoto-based firm reported operating profit rose 82% to 640.6 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in the year ended March.

With Nintendo a major beneficiary of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced gaming boom, market participants are now focused on whether the Switch can maintain momentum in its fifth year of life amid speculation over new games and a hardware refresh.

Nintendo's share price has gained 90% since March 2020 as gamers flock to titles such as "Animal Crossing" and "Ring Fit Adventure". Still, the stock has fallen 10% from highs reached in February as investors take heed of the Switch's cycular peak.

Each generation of games console typically lasts about seven years before being superseded by the next, with peak sales usually hit around year five.

Support for Switch sales - in contrast to a thin pipeline at the same time a year ago - will come from upcoming titles including "Mario Golf: Super Rush" set for release in June and a remake of "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword" due in July.

Nintendo is highly dependent on its console business, unlike rivals such as Sony Group Corp and Microsoft Corp which have diversified business lines. Its expansion into the booming mobile gaming market has largely stalled.

Sony's share price fell last week after the group forecast PlayStation 5 sales of over 14.8 million units this business year, but said a chip shortage is likely to prevent it from drastically boosting production.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 702 B 15 566 M 15 566 M
Net income 2021 432 B 3 950 M 3 950 M
Net cash 2021 1 226 B 11 212 M 11 212 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 7 468 B 68 347 M 68 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 85,7%
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 73 685,30 JPY
Last Close Price 62 690,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-4.77%68 347
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)25.33%14 535
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.80%7 421
CD PROJEKT S.A.-41.21%4 485
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-18.85%3 315
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-1.98%1 881