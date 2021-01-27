Log in
NINTENDO CO., LTD.

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

PRESS RELEASE : GBC management interview with Paul -2-

01/27/2021 | 08:09am EST
organic growth projects in the pipeline. For example, our most successful game Trove is currently in closed beta 
testing in South Korea, where our partner Aprogen Games is taking over publishing. Furthermore, we have already 
announced two new mobile games for 2021 as well as a Nintendo Switch version for Trove. Investors can therefore expect 
strong organic and inorganic growth from MGI in 2021. 
GBC AG: In the past, you and your management team have been very dynamic in "moving MGI forward". What vision are you 
pursuing with your business policy and what economic dimensions can the MGI Group achieve in the long term? 
Mr Echt: As our CEO Remco Westermann said in a recent interview, we clearly want to reach the billion market 
capitalisation and continue to grow beyond that. I can't and won't say how quickly we will reach this market 
capitalisation, it's not about growth 'at any price'; what matters most is that we grow profitably with low risks. 
However, if we look at the current development, we have already come a good deal closer to this goal and already 
cracked the half billion USD mark last week. Furthermore, we want to continue to offer our players exciting and 
long-lasting games, as well as to operate sustainably and create value for our environment and our investors. 
GBC: Mr Echt, thank you very much for the interview. 
Notice: 
The full interview can be found at the following link: http://www.more-ir.de/d/22023.pdf 
In the above analysis, the following possible conflict of interest is given according to the catalogue: 5a,7,11 
A catalogue of possible conflicts of interest can be found at: 
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
File: Management Interview (English) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1163723 2021-01-27

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 08:08 ET (13:08 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 624 B 15 647 M 15 647 M
Net income 2021 400 B 3 858 M 3 858 M
Net cash 2021 1 187 B 11 435 M 11 435 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 7 409 B 71 473 M 71 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 68 766,95 JPY
Last Close Price 62 200,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuntaro Furukawa President & Representative Director
Satoru Shibata Director, General Manager-Sales & Operations
Hajime Murakami Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Ko Shiota Director, GM-Technology & Development
Shigeru Miyamoto Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-4.79%71 473
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)1.98%10 180
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-1.14%9 460
CD PROJEKT S.A.0.36%8 074
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.60%7 571
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-5.20%3 928
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
