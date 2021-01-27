PRESS RELEASE : GBC management interview with Paul -2

organic growth projects in the pipeline. For example, our most successful game Trove is currently in closed beta testing in South Korea, where our partner Aprogen Games is taking over publishing. Furthermore, we have already announced two new mobile games for 2021 as well as a Nintendo Switch version for Trove. Investors can therefore expect strong organic and inorganic growth from MGI in 2021. GBC AG: In the past, you and your management team have been very dynamic in "moving MGI forward". What vision are you pursuing with your business policy and what economic dimensions can the MGI Group achieve in the long term? Mr Echt: As our CEO Remco Westermann said in a recent interview, we clearly want to reach the billion market capitalisation and continue to grow beyond that. I can't and won't say how quickly we will reach this market capitalisation, it's not about growth 'at any price'; what matters most is that we grow profitably with low risks. However, if we look at the current development, we have already come a good deal closer to this goal and already cracked the half billion USD mark last week. Furthermore, we want to continue to offer our players exciting and long-lasting games, as well as to operate sustainably and create value for our environment and our investors. GBC: Mr Echt, thank you very much for the interview. Notice: The full interview can be found at the following link: http://www.more-ir.de/d/22023.pdf In the above analysis, the following possible conflict of interest is given according to the catalogue: 5a,7,11 A catalogue of possible conflicts of interest can be found at: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: Management Interview (English) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-01-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

