  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-13 am EDT
5129.00 JPY   -0.37%
04:46aRussia adding IKEA, Lancome and other luxury goods to parallel import list
RE
03/08Sony Urges UK to Block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal
MT
03/08Microsoft 'Strongly Disagrees' With UK Antitrust Regulator's View That Activision Deal Would Lessen Competition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia adding IKEA, Lancome and other luxury goods to parallel import list

03/13/2023 | 04:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of IKEA on a closed store in Kotelniki

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's industry ministry said on Monday it was expanding its list of brands that can be imported without the trademark owner's permission to include goods from companies such as IKEA and American toy manufacturers Hasbro and Mattel.

Moscow has been pushing a so-called "parallel imports" scheme to help Russian consumers maintain access to a host of foreign products in the face of tough punitive sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

The mechanism allows Russian companies to buy goods from any company outside Russia, including from the country of the goods' origin, provided they were purchased legally.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade's expanded list includes luxury brands, such as Lancome, Giorgio Armani and Yves Saint Laurent, domestic goods brands Wahl and Zanussi, and Japan's Nintendo. Brands of motor oils and agricultural equipment makers were also added.

The updated list was first reported by the Izvestia daily, which said that IKEA would be added towards the summer.

"Izvestia has the correct list and it is now being registered with the Ministry of Justice," the ministry said in a statement.

Many goods of top brands that pulled out of Russia remain available, with parallel importing mechanisms having been consolidated and expanded in the past year, demonstrating the difficulty companies have in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

The ministry said it was working on fine-tuning the mechanism, transitioning from including brand names to rights holders, a move it said would simplify the administrative procedure.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO, INC. -3.91% 49.21 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
MATTEL, INC. -2.62% 16.7 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -0.37% 5129 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.43% 75.6054 Delayed Quote.5.28%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 621 B 12 006 M 12 006 M
Net income 2023 411 B 3 046 M 3 046 M
Net cash 2023 1 666 B 12 344 M 12 344 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 5 993 B 44 403 M 44 403 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 148,00 JPY
Average target price 6 233,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuntaro Furukawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Ko Shiota General Manager-Technology Development
Satoru Shibata Executive Officer
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-6.94%44 403
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.30.80%2 603
TOMY COMPANY, LTD.9.73%943
IDREAMSKY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.01%628
GUANGZHOU WAHLAP TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED4.98%478
FRIENDTIMES INC.8.33%289