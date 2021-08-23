Log in
NIO : Band Releases 2021 Summer Song

08/23/2021 | 03:54am EDT
On August 20, NIO Band, NIO's user community music band, released their new song for the summer season. 'Summer Summer' is available on various streaming platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music globally in the greater China region.

Our NIO Band members are also NIO users who are incredibly talented in composing the season's theme songs. Previously, NIO Band performed their song, 'Always Forward,' at NIO Day 2020. This year, NIO Band brings the community together to share joy during the colorful summer season, and we hope to continue to inspire our users to live a joyful lifestyle.

Here are the lyrics to 'Summer Summer' by NIO Band:

The temperature is high

Boardshorts and sandals on

Iced watermelon served

The sea's in season

Ice cream melts

Clouds make way for the sun

And my mind is away to the beach

Radio on, get the job done

Troubles at work, let'em be gone

Power up to the seaside

Flush all the boredom in life

Hi Nomi

I'm here

Come, far from the hustle, bye-bye all the bustle

Come, join me to the breeze by the sea

Come, in the stary night, music and melody

Come, feel the summer with its scorching heat

Come, find the skyline so blue so clear

Come, see the vastness of the Gobi Desert

Come, cross the mountains and to the plateaus

This summer we should be together last forever

Rap: Let's go high

Be it sunny or rainy, my worries're gone for the summertime

Let's go high

Up on the mountain I make my wish

And enjoy my beer with fireflies under the starry night

A new start with a new sign, with my homie I'm at the seaside

Hop on, pedal to the metal, feel the speed that gets you dash through your travel

Radio on, get the job done

Troubles at work, let'em be gone

Power up, to the seaside

Flush all the boredom in life

Come, far from the hustle, bye-bye all the bustle

Come, join me to the breeze by the sea

Come, in the stary night, music and melody

Come, feel the summer with its scorching heat

Come, find the skyline so blue so clear

Come, see the vastness of the Gobi Desert

Come, cross the mountains and to the plateaus

This summer we should be together last forever

Let's go high

Let's go high

Let's go high

Let's go high

Come, far from the hustle, bye-bye all the bustle

Come, join me to the breeze by the sea

Come, in the stary night, music and melody

Come, feel the summer with its scorching heat

Come, find the skyline so blue so clear

Come, see the vastness of the Gobi Desert

Come, cross the mountains and to the plateaus

This summer we should be together last forever

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
