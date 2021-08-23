NIO : Band Releases 2021 Summer Song

On August 20, NIO Band, NIO's user community music band, released their new song for the summer season. 'Summer Summer' is available on various streaming platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music globally in the greater China region.
Our NIO Band members are also NIO users who are incredibly talented in composing the season's theme songs. Previously, NIO Band performed their song, 'Always Forward,' at NIO Day 2020. This year, NIO Band brings the community together to share joy during the colorful summer season, and we hope to continue to inspire our users to live a joyful lifestyle.
Here are the lyrics to 'Summer Summer' by NIO Band:
The temperature is high
Boardshorts and sandals on
Iced watermelon served
The sea's in season
Ice cream melts
Clouds make way for the sun
And my mind is away to the beach
Radio on, get the job done
Troubles at work, let'em be gone
Power up to the seaside
Flush all the boredom in life
Hi Nomi
I'm here
Come, far from the hustle, bye-bye all the bustle
Come, join me to the breeze by the sea
Come, in the stary night, music and melody
Come, feel the summer with its scorching heat
Come, find the skyline so blue so clear
Come, see the vastness of the Gobi Desert
Come, cross the mountains and to the plateaus
This summer we should be together last forever
Rap: Let's go high
Be it sunny or rainy, my worries're gone for the summertime
Let's go high
Up on the mountain I make my wish
And enjoy my beer with fireflies under the starry night
A new start with a new sign, with my homie I'm at the seaside
Hop on, pedal to the metal, feel the speed that gets you dash through your travel
Radio on, get the job done
Troubles at work, let'em be gone
Power up, to the seaside
Flush all the boredom in life
Come, far from the hustle, bye-bye all the bustle
Come, join me to the breeze by the sea
Come, in the stary night, music and melody
Come, feel the summer with its scorching heat
Come, find the skyline so blue so clear
Come, see the vastness of the Gobi Desert
Come, cross the mountains and to the plateaus
This summer we should be together last forever
Let's go high
Let's go high
Let's go high
Let's go high
Come, far from the hustle, bye-bye all the bustle
Come, join me to the breeze by the sea
Come, in the stary night, music and melody
Come, feel the summer with its scorching heat
Come, find the skyline so blue so clear
Come, see the vastness of the Gobi Desert
Come, cross the mountains and to the plateaus
This summer we should be together last forever