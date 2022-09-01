Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-01 pm EDT
18.79 USD   -5.63%
09/01Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks Slide Following August Delivery Reports
DJ
09/01NIO INVESTORS : 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser For More Details
BU
09/01Asian ADRs Tumble in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks Slide Following August Delivery Reports

09/01/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Shares of Chinese electric vehicle stocks declined in early Friday trade after the auto companies released their August delivery reports.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of NIO Inc. and XPeng Inc. fell 2.8% and 3.0%, respectively, with Xpeng touching HK$67.15, its lowest level since it listed in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, NIO's Singapore-listed shares slid 1.9%.

After the market closed Thursday, NIO said August deliveries rose 82% from a year ago, while XPeng reported deliveries rose 33% on year.

Although these numbers showed an improvement from a year earlier, investors were waiting for a sharp rise in deliveries in the last week of August to signal a change in the outlook for the sector, but that didn't happen, Citi said.

The weak outlook for the Chinese electric-vehicle sector is unlikely to change due to fresh Covid-19 lockdowns in various cities and worries over China's economic growth, writes Citi analyst Jeff Chung in a note.

In a separate note written last week, Citi analysts said investors were worried that seasonal high electric-vehicle demand in September and October could be dented by China's weak economic growth.

Since current uncertainties will likely persist, market sentiment is unlikely to turn positive unless improved demand is seen in the first half of September, which happens to be "in line with historical high season seasonality," the Citi analysts add.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 2354ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.04% 5507.66 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
NIO INC. -5.63% 18.79 Delayed Quote.-40.69%
XPENG INC. -6.43% 17.33 Delayed Quote.-65.57%
All news about NIO INC.
09/01Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks Slide Following August Delivery Reports
DJ
09/01NIO INVESTORS : 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact ..
BU
09/01Asian ADRs Tumble in Thursday Trading
MT
09/01NIO's EV Sales Accelerate 82% in August
MT
09/01Nio Reports Nearly 82% Increase in August Deliveries
MT
09/01NIO Inc. Provides August 2022 Delivery Update
AQ
08/31NIO INVESTORS : 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact ..
BU
08/30ELON MUSK : Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions
RE
08/29NIO Says Claims Made by Short-Seller Are Untrue Following Review
MT
08/29NIO Inc. Announces Substantial Completion of Independent Internal Review
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 305 M 8 731 M 8 731 M
Net income 2022 -7 211 M -1 044 M -1 044 M
Net cash 2022 22 486 M 3 256 M 3 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 214 B 31 050 M 31 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 15 204
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 129,78 CNY
Average target price 226,43 CNY
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Wei Feng Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Global Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-40.69%32 900
TESLA, INC.-21.76%863 616
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.45%29 969
LI AUTO INC.-10.37%28 039
LUCID GROUP, INC.-59.68%25 738
XPENG INC.-63.20%15 944