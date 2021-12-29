Landowners: Become a part of our journey

NIO is a one-of-a-kind company with a unique philosophy and goal. We aim to bring blue skies across the globe by providing technological solutions to some of the most difficult problems facing humanity.

To achieve this goal, we've brought together some of the best and brightest people from across the globe. Now, we'd like to invite you to join us on our journey towards the Blue Sky.

We've built seven hundred Power Swap Stations in China, and in the coming years, we aim to establish a network spanning Europe. Right now, we're scouring Norway, Denmark, Sweden,Germany, and the Netherlands for suitable locations to establish our NIO Power Swap stations. We've already begun to build stations in Norway, and by the end of 2022, we will have established twenty Power Swap stations.

What locations are suitable?

The following spaces are desirable to us:

Highway intersections

Motorways

Charging stations

Gas stations

Shopping centres

If you own a space that would be suitable for an NIO Power Swap station, we urge you to contact us through this form.