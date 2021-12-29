Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Landowners: Become a part of our journey

12/29/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIO is a one-of-a-kind company with a unique philosophy and goal. We aim to bring blue skies across the globe by providing technological solutions to some of the most difficult problems facing humanity.

To achieve this goal, we've brought together some of the best and brightest people from across the globe. Now, we'd like to invite you to join us on our journey towards the Blue Sky.

We've built seven hundred Power Swap Stations in China, and in the coming years, we aim to establish a network spanning Europe. Right now, we're scouring Norway, Denmark, Sweden,Germany, and the Netherlands for suitable locations to establish our NIO Power Swap stations. We've already begun to build stations in Norway, and by the end of 2022, we will have established twenty Power Swap stations.

What locations are suitable?

  • The following spaces are desirable to us:
  • Highway intersections
  • Motorways
  • Charging stations
  • Gas stations
  • Shopping centres

If you own a space that would be suitable for an NIO Power Swap station, we urge you to contact us through this form.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 20:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIO INC.
03:27pLANDOWNERS : Become a part of our journey
PU
02:59pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Slide; Losses Led by ContextLogic, AMD, Nio
MT
12/20SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Trade Lower, Led by Tesla, GameStop
MT
12/20Today on Wall Street: Bad timing
12/20NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled - Form 6-K
PU
12/20NIO Unveils the ET5, a Mid-Size Smart Electric Sedan
CI
12/18NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
PU
12/16NIO : Day 2021 | Tomorrow Night, The Show Begins
PU
12/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
12/15NIO : and Alan Walker to Introduce "Hello World"
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 35 981 M 5 650 M 5 650 M
Net income 2021 -7 850 M -1 233 M -1 233 M
Net cash 2021 28 315 M 4 447 M 4 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 300 B 47 129 M 47 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,55x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 188,70 CNY
Average target price 386,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-39.21%47 129
TESLA, INC.54.25%1 095 457
XPENG INC.5.98%38 871
LI AUTO INC.3.50%30 323
ARRIVAL0.00%5 242
FISKER INC.11.13%4 831