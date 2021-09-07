NIO : 424B5

The Class A ordinary shares are represented by American depositary shares, each of which represents one Class A ordinary share. The ADSs issuable on deposit of the ordinary shares registered hereby have been registered under separate registration statements on Form

NIO Inc.

Up to US$2,000,000,000

of American Depositary Shares Representing Class A Ordinary Shares

We have entered into an equity distribution agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, or the sales agents, relating to our American Depositary Shares, or ADSs. Each ADS represents one class A ordinary share, par value US$0.00025 per share. The ADSs are offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the equity distribution agreement, we may offer and sell our ADSs with an aggregate offering price of up to US$2,000,000,000 from time to time on the New York Stock Exchange, or the NYSE, or other markets for our ADSs in the U.S. through the sales agents.

Our ADSs are listed on the NYSE under the symbol "NIO." On September 3, 2021, the reported last sale price of the ADSs on the NYSE was US$40.37 per ADS.

Sales of our ADSs under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may include ordinary brokers' transactions, to or through a market maker, on or through the NYSE or other markets for our ADSs, in negotiated transactions, or as otherwise agreed with the sales agents. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited will act as sales agents on a reasonable efforts basis. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement.

We also may sell some or all of the ADSs to any of the sales agent as principal for its own account at a price per share agreed upon at the time of sale. If we sell ADSs to a sales agent as principal, we will enter into a separate agreement setting forth the terms of such transaction, and we will describe the agreement in a separate prospectus supplement or pricing supplement.

The sales agents will be entitled to compensation at a commission rate of 1.3% of the gross sales price per ADS sold. In connection with the sale of our ADSs on our behalf, the sales agents may be deemed to be "underwriters" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the compensation of the sales agents may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.

Investing in our ADSs involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-16.

NIO Inc. is a Cayman Islands holding company with no equity ownership in our consolidated variable interest entity. We conduct our operations in China through (i) our PRC subsidiaries and (ii) our consolidated variable interest entity with which we have maintained contractual arrangements. PRC laws and regulations restrict and impose conditions on foreign investment in value-added telecommunication services, including without limitation, performing internet services, operating our website and mobile application as well as holding certain related licenses. Accordingly, we operate these businesses in China through our consolidated variable interest entity, and rely on contractual arrangements among our PRC subsidiaries, our variable interest entity and its nominee shareholders to control the business operations of our variable interest entity. Investors in our ADSs thus are not purchasing equity interest in our operating entities in China but instead are purchasing equity interest in a Cayman Islands holding company. As used in this prospectus supplement, "NIO," "we," "us," "our company," and "our" refer to NIO Inc., our Cayman Islands holding company and its subsidiaries, and in the context of describing our operations and consolidated financial information, our consolidated variable interest entity and the subsidiaries of the consolidated variable interest entity, and depending on the context, may also refer to Shanghai Anbin Technology Co., Ltd., which is no longer our consolidated variable interest entity as of June 30, 2021, and its subsidiaries.

We face various legal and operational risks and uncertainties associated with being based in or having our operations primarily in China and the complex and evolving PRC laws and regulations. The PRC government has significant authority to exert influence on the ability of a China-based company, such as us, to conduct its business. Therefore, investors of our company and our business face potential uncertainty from the PRC government. Changes in China's economic, political or social conditions or government policies could have a material and adverse effect on our business and results of operations. For example, we face risks associated with regulatory approvals on offshore offerings, anti-monopoly regulatory actions, the use of our variable interest entity and oversight on cybersecurity and data privacy, as well as the lack of PCAOB inspection on our auditors. These risks could result in a material adverse change in our operations and the value of our ADSs, significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to continue to offer securities to investors, or cause the value of such securities to significantly decline. For a detailed description of risks related to doing business in China, see "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Doing Business in China" in this prospectus supplement.

Our corporate structure is subject to risks associated with our contractual arrangements with our variable interest entity. Investors may never directly hold equity interests in our variable interest entity. If the PRC government deems that our contractual arrangements with our variable interest entity do not comply with PRC regulatory restrictions on foreign investment in the relevant industries, or if these regulations or the interpretation of existing regulations change or are interpreted differently in the future, we could be subject to severe penalties or be forced to relinquish our interests in those operations. Our holding company, our PRC subsidiaries and our variable interest entity and investments in our company face uncertainty about potential future actions by the PRC government that could affect the enforceability of the contractual arrangements with our variable interest entity and, consequently, the business, financial condition and results of operations of our variable interest entity and our company as a whole. Our Class A ordinary shares or our ADSs may significantly decline in value, if we are unable to assert our contractual control rights over the assets of our PRC subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entity that conduct all or substantially all of our operations. For a detailed description of the risks associated with our corporate structure, please refer to "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Corporate Structure" in this prospectus supplement.

