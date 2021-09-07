NIO : 424B5

Title of Each Class of Securities to be Registered
Aggregate Offering Price
Registration Fee(2)
Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share(1)
US$2,000,000,000
US$218,200
The Class A ordinary shares are represented by American depositary shares, each of which represents one Class A ordinary share. The ADSs issuable on deposit of the ordinary shares registered hereby have been registered under separate registration statements on Form F-6(333-227062) and Form F-6(333-248194).
Calculated in accordance with Rules 457(o) of Regulation C under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, based on the maximum aggregate offering price of the securities offered.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus dated June 9, 2020)
NIO Inc.
Up to US$2,000,000,000
of American Depositary Shares Representing Class A Ordinary Shares
We have entered into an equity distribution agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, or the sales agents, relating to our American Depositary Shares, or ADSs. Each ADS represents one class A ordinary share, par value US$0.00025 per share. The ADSs are offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the equity distribution agreement, we may offer and sell our ADSs with an aggregate offering price of up to US$2,000,000,000 from time to time on the New York Stock Exchange, or the NYSE, or other markets for our ADSs in the U.S. through the sales agents.
Our ADSs are listed on the NYSE under the symbol "NIO." On September 3, 2021, the reported last sale price of the ADSs on the NYSE was US$40.37 per ADS.
Sales of our ADSs under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may include ordinary brokers' transactions, to or through a market maker, on or through the NYSE or other markets for our ADSs, in negotiated transactions, or as otherwise agreed with the sales agents. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited will act as sales agents on a reasonable efforts basis. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement.
We also may sell some or all of the ADSs to any of the sales agent as principal for its own account at a price per share agreed upon at the time of sale. If we sell ADSs to a sales agent as principal, we will enter into a separate agreement setting forth the terms of such transaction, and we will describe the agreement in a separate prospectus supplement or pricing supplement.
The sales agents will be entitled to compensation at a commission rate of 1.3% of the gross sales price per ADS sold. In connection with the sale of our ADSs on our behalf, the sales agents may be deemed to be "underwriters" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the compensation of the sales agents may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.
Investing in our ADSs involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-16.
NIO Inc. is a Cayman Islands holding company with no equity ownership in our consolidated variable interest entity. We conduct our operations in China through (i) our PRC subsidiaries and (ii) our consolidated variable interest entity with which we have maintained contractual arrangements. PRC laws and regulations restrict and impose conditions on foreign investment in value-added telecommunication services, including without limitation, performing internet services, operating our website and mobile application as well as holding certain related licenses. Accordingly, we operate these businesses in China through our consolidated variable interest entity, and rely on contractual arrangements among our PRC subsidiaries, our variable interest entity and its nominee shareholders to control the business operations of our variable interest entity. Investors in our ADSs thus are not purchasing equity interest in our operating entities in China but instead are purchasing equity interest in a Cayman Islands holding company. As used in this prospectus supplement, "NIO," "we," "us," "our company," and "our" refer to NIO Inc., our Cayman Islands holding company and its subsidiaries, and in the context of describing our operations and consolidated financial information, our consolidated variable interest entity and the subsidiaries of the consolidated variable interest entity, and depending on the context, may also refer to Shanghai Anbin Technology Co., Ltd., which is no longer our consolidated variable interest entity as of June 30, 2021, and its subsidiaries.
We face various legal and operational risks and uncertainties associated with being based in or having our operations primarily in China and the complex and evolving PRC laws and regulations. The PRC government has significant authority to exert influence on the ability of a China-based company, such as us, to conduct its business. Therefore, investors of our company and our business face potential uncertainty from the PRC government. Changes in China's economic, political or social conditions or government policies could have a material and adverse effect on our business and results of operations. For example, we face risks associated with regulatory approvals on offshore offerings, anti-monopoly regulatory actions, the use of our variable interest entity and oversight on cybersecurity and data privacy, as well as the lack of PCAOB inspection on our auditors. These risks could result in a material adverse change in our operations and the value of our ADSs, significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to continue to offer securities to investors, or cause the value of such securities to significantly decline. For a detailed description of risks related to doing business in China, see "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Doing Business in China" in this prospectus supplement.
Our corporate structure is subject to risks associated with our contractual arrangements with our variable interest entity. Investors may never directly hold equity interests in our variable interest entity. If the PRC government deems that our contractual arrangements with our variable interest entity do not comply with PRC regulatory restrictions on foreign investment in the relevant industries, or if these regulations or the interpretation of existing regulations change or are interpreted differently in the future, we could be subject to severe penalties or be forced to relinquish our interests in those operations. Our holding company, our PRC subsidiaries and our variable interest entity and investments in our company face uncertainty about potential future actions by the PRC government that could affect the enforceability of the contractual arrangements with our variable interest entity and, consequently, the business, financial condition and results of operations of our variable interest entity and our company as a whole. Our Class A ordinary shares or our ADSs may significantly decline in value, if we are unable to assert our contractual control rights over the assets of our PRC subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entity that conduct all or substantially all of our operations. For a detailed description of the risks associated with our corporate structure, please refer to "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Corporate Structure" in this prospectus supplement.
Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities, or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Credit Suisse
Morgan Stanley
Goldman Sachs
CICC
Nomura
Guotai Junan International
The date of this prospectus supplement is September 7, 2021.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
Page
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
S-1
SPECIAL NOTES REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
S-2
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY
S-3
THE OFFERING
S-15
RISK FACTORS
S-16
CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION
S-76
USE OF PROCEEDS
S-84
CAPITALIZATION
S-85
DILUTION
S-86
DIVIDEND POLICY
S-87
DESCRIPTION OF THE SECURITIES OFFERED UNDER THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
S-88
PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
S-89
TAXATION
S-92
LEGAL MATTERS
S-98
EXPERTS
S-99
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT US
S-100
INCORPORATION OF DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE
S-101
PROSPECTUS
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS
1
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
2
OUR COMPANY
3
RISK FACTORS
5
USE OF PROCEEDS
6
DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL
7
DESCRIPTION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES
17
ENFORCEABILITY OF CIVIL LIABILITIES
27
TAXATION
29
SELLING SHAREHOLDERS
36
PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
37
LEGAL MATTERS
39
EXPERTS
40
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT US
41
INCORPORATION OF DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE
42
You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any other offering materials we file with the SEC. We have not, and the sales agents have not, authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on such different or inconsistent information. We are not, and the sales agents are not, making an offer of the ADSs in any jurisdiction where such offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained or incorporated by reference
TABLE OF CONTENTS
in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or in any other offering material is accurate as of any date other than the respective dates thereof. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. Neither this prospectus supplement nor the accompanying prospectus constitutes an offer, or an invitation on our behalf or the sales agents to subscribe for and purchase, any of the ADSs and may not be used for or in connection with an offer or solicitation by anyone, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the terms of the offering and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The second part is the accompanying prospectus dated June 9, 2020 included in the registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-239047), which provides more general information.
To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus supplement, on the one hand, and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or any document incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus, on the other hand, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement.
In this prospectus supplement, unless otherwise indicated or unless the context otherwise requires:
"ADAS" refers to advanced driver assistance system;
"ADRs" refer to the American depositary receipts that evidence the ADSs;
"ADSs" refer to our American depositary shares, each of which represents one Class A ordinary share;
"China" or the "PRC" refers to the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose of this prospectus supplement only, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan;
"Class A ordinary shares" refer to our Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share;
"Class B ordinary shares" refer to our Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share;
"Class C ordinary shares" refer to our Class C ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share;
"EVs" refer to electric passenger vehicles;
"ICE" refers to internal combustion engine;
"NEVs" refer to new energy passenger vehicles;
"NIO," "we," "us," "our company," and "our" refer to NIO Inc., our Cayman Islands holding company and its subsidiaries, its consolidated variable interest entity and the subsidiaries of the consolidated variable interest entity, and depending on the context, may also refer to Shanghai Anbin Technology Co., Ltd., which is no longer our consolidated variable interest entity as of June 30, 2021, and its subsidiaries;
"Ordinary shares" refer to our Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and Class C ordinary shares, each of par value US$0.00025 per share;
"RMB" or "Renminbi" refers to the legal currency of China; and
"US$," "dollars" or "U.S. dollars" refer to the legal currency of the United States.
We have published our consolidated financial statements in RMB. Our business is primarily conducted in China and substantially all of our revenues are denominated in RMB. The conversion of RMB into U.S. dollars in this prospectus supplement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi in this prospectus supplement are made at the rate as of the end of the applicable period, that is, RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of June 30, 2021. We make no representation that any RMB or U.S. dollar amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all. The PRC government imposes control over its foreign currency reserves in part through direct regulation of the conversion of RMB into foreign exchange.
S-1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.