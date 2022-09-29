NIO : Announces Collaboration with The Danish Society for Nature Conservation and The Danish Nature Foundation

September 27, Copenhagen - Founder, chairman, and CEO of NIO, William Li, and CEO of the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, Lars Midtiby, met to sign a partnership agreement to collaborate and promote sustainable development in Denmark.

The partnership between the Danish Society for Nature Conservation and NIO is based on a common set of values that will strengthen the protection of nature reserves in the country. NIO's Clean Parks project aims to create improved local habitats for animals and plants and promote opportunities for the public to explore and experience nature sustainably. Together, the goal is to inspire the Danes to take better care of nature and have a greater positive impact.

"We are very happy to collaborate with such an important association as the Danish Society for Nature Conservation so that we at NIO can support biodiversity in Denmark. It is a fundamental prerequisite for our future that we contribute where we can, and with this alliance, NIO gets the opportunity to have an impact where it matters most. Together, we will work to ensure a lasting legacy, protecting these areas for future generations to enjoy. With the help of The Danish Society for Nature Conservation's skills and knowledge, we can help create a more sustainable infrastructure and make an impact on the local community," says founder, chairman, and CEO, William Li.

Clean Parks, a global ecological co-construction initiative started by NIO in alignment with the brand's guideline philosophy of Blue Sky Coming, is the world's first open platform started by a car company in pursuit of supporting the construction and protection of national parks and nature reserves. The Danish Society for Nature Conservation, founded in 1911 and headquartered in Copenhagen, is Denmark's largest nature conservation and environmental organization.

In carefully selected nature reserves owned by the Danish Society for Nature Conservation and the Danish Nature Foundation, NIO will help create a clean energy infrastructure while respecting individual ecosystems. Other planned initiatives will promote the common goals of creating a sense of community and ensuring the Danes have a positive, lasting relationship with nature by creating better facilities for visitors and animals.

Co-founder and president of NIO, Lihong Qin, Vice President of NIO Europe, Hui Zhang, and General Manager of NIO Denmark, Marius Hayler, also attended the ceremony.

About Clean Parks

NIO hopes to leverage its advantages in using clean energy and work with other parties to support the use of an ecosystem co-building plan for protecting nature reserves around the globe and establishing a clean and low-carbon energy cycle system, protecting the authenticity and integrity of ecosystems.

NIO has already cooperated with related organizations, including Three-river-source National Park, National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, while launching ecological conservation projects in Xisha Islands, Qomolangma National Nature Preserve, Xiangshawan in Inner Mongolia, and Selim Lake in Xinjiang.