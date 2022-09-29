Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-09-29 pm EDT
15.52 USD   -10.47%
01:34pNio : Announces Collaboration with The Danish Society for Nature Conservation and The Danish Nature Foundation
PU
09/28MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 28, 2022
MS
09/27Nio Warns Energy Crisis, Tight Labor Market Slowing European Expansion, Rising Battery Costs Delaying Target of Profitability: Financial Times
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO : Announces Collaboration with The Danish Society for Nature Conservation and The Danish Nature Foundation

09/29/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 27, Copenhagen - Founder, chairman, and CEO of NIO, William Li, and CEO of the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, Lars Midtiby, met to sign a partnership agreement to collaborate and promote sustainable development in Denmark.

The partnership between the Danish Society for Nature Conservation and NIO is based on a common set of values that will strengthen the protection of nature reserves in the country. NIO's Clean Parks project aims to create improved local habitats for animals and plants and promote opportunities for the public to explore and experience nature sustainably. Together, the goal is to inspire the Danes to take better care of nature and have a greater positive impact.

"We are very happy to collaborate with such an important association as the Danish Society for Nature Conservation so that we at NIO can support biodiversity in Denmark. It is a fundamental prerequisite for our future that we contribute where we can, and with this alliance, NIO gets the opportunity to have an impact where it matters most. Together, we will work to ensure a lasting legacy, protecting these areas for future generations to enjoy. With the help of The Danish Society for Nature Conservation's skills and knowledge, we can help create a more sustainable infrastructure and make an impact on the local community," says founder, chairman, and CEO, William Li.

Clean Parks, a global ecological co-construction initiative started by NIO in alignment with the brand's guideline philosophy of Blue Sky Coming, is the world's first open platform started by a car company in pursuit of supporting the construction and protection of national parks and nature reserves. The Danish Society for Nature Conservation, founded in 1911 and headquartered in Copenhagen, is Denmark's largest nature conservation and environmental organization.

In carefully selected nature reserves owned by the Danish Society for Nature Conservation and the Danish Nature Foundation, NIO will help create a clean energy infrastructure while respecting individual ecosystems. Other planned initiatives will promote the common goals of creating a sense of community and ensuring the Danes have a positive, lasting relationship with nature by creating better facilities for visitors and animals.

Co-founder and president of NIO, Lihong Qin, Vice President of NIO Europe, Hui Zhang, and General Manager of NIO Denmark, Marius Hayler, also attended the ceremony.

About Clean Parks

Clean Parks is a project to co-construct the global ecosystem in alignment with NIO's guideline philosophy of Blue Sky Coming. It is also the world's first open platform initiated by an automotive company in pursuit of supporting the construction of national parks and nature reserves.

NIO hopes to leverage its advantages in using clean energy and work with other parties to support the use of an ecosystem co-building plan for protecting nature reserves around the globe and establishing a clean and low-carbon energy cycle system, protecting the authenticity and integrity of ecosystems.

NIO has already cooperated with related organizations, including Three-river-source National Park, National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, while launching ecological conservation projects in Xisha Islands, Qomolangma National Nature Preserve, Xiangshawan in Inner Mongolia, and Selim Lake in Xinjiang.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 17:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIO INC.
01:34pNio : Announces Collaboration with The Danish Society for Nature Conservation and The Dani..
PU
09/28MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 28, ..
MS
09/27Nio Warns Energy Crisis, Tight Labor Market Slowing..
MT
09/26Nio to Acquire 12% Stake in Australia's Greenwing Resources for $7.8 Million
MT
09/26Greenwing Resources Sells Minority Stake to U.S. Company As Part Of Agreement
MT
09/22Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/20Tencent Music Entertainment Has Muted Debut in Hong Kong
DJ
09/20Hong Kong Stocks Rise to Halt Two-Day Slide; EV Makers Surge
MT
09/19Chinese EV Maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Plans to Raise Over $1 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
DJ
09/16PUMP / DUMP #45 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 068 M 8 065 M 8 065 M
Net income 2022 -8 171 M -1 135 M -1 135 M
Net cash 2022 34 581 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 206 B 28 637 M 28 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 204
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 124,78 CNY
Average target price 214,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Wei Feng Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Global Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-45.30%28 637
TESLA, INC.-18.30%901 844
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-66.17%32 140
LUCID GROUP, INC.-60.00%25 537
LI AUTO INC.-22.43%24 268
XPENG INC.-73.51%11 489