Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO : Battery as a Service One Year Mark

08/24/2021 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, at the 'Digital Automotive Talk 2021' event hosted by PWC, William Li, our co-founder and CEO, was invited to be one of the guest speakers alongside other leaders in the automotive industry to discuss the transition to the future automotive industry, innovative technologies and more.

During the meeting, William mentioned that providing the best charging and service experience is key to supporting EVs' expansion. NIO has built over 370 NIO Power Swap Stations in China. By the end of 2021, over 500 Power Swap Stations are planned to be built.

On August 20, 2020, NIO officially launched Battery as a Service (BaaS). The launch of NIO BaaS provides flexible purchase plans for users. Since then, NIO has completed more than 2.0 million swaps for the users. As the recently unveiled 'NIO Power 2025 ' plan, we will further expand NIO Power's charging and swapping system and BaaS, the most welcomed power solution by our users, will be fully available to the industry.

In April 2021, NIO unveiled the NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 at Sinopec's Chaoying Station in Beijing. With the advanced technology, the new generation NIO Power Swap Station can complete more battery swaps as the demand has been increasing.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIO INC.
04:54aNIO : Battery as a Service One Year Mark
PU
08/19NIO : Thinking about trading options or stock in Synopsys, NVIDIA, Moderna, Appl..
PR
08/18NIO : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Moderna, Nio, Advanced M..
PR
08/16NIO : Nomura Adjusts Nio's Price Target to $71.10 From $81, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/12NIO : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
08/12China's Nio aims to take on Volkswagen, Toyota with new brand
RE
08/11NIO Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
08/06ADRs End Lower; Chinese EV Makers, 21Vianet Among Companies Actively Traded
DJ
08/04NIO : A Look Back at the Formula E NYC E-Prix Race by Our Winners
PU
08/03NIO Inc. Announces July 2021 Delivery Results
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 36 415 M 5 622 M 5 622 M
Net income 2021 -6 153 M -950 M -950 M
Net cash 2021 26 792 M 4 137 M 4 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 -59,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 406 B 62 542 M 62 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 247,57 CNY
Average target price 400,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-21.69%62 542
TESLA, INC.0.09%699 248
XPENG INC.-7.33%33 958
LI AUTO INC.1.28%29 470
FISKER INC.-5.94%4 080
NIKOLA CORPORATION-35.58%3 943