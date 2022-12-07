Advanced search
NIO : Comes into Cooperation with the Giant Panda National Park to Jointly Protect the Habitats of Wild Giant Pandas

12/07/2022 | 02:02pm EST
On December 7, NIO announced its partnership with the Giant Panda National Park and officially launched the second ecological co-construction project between Clean Parks and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), aiming to jointly protect the habitats of wild giant pandas and maintain the primitiveness and integrity of the ecosystem.

The Giant Panda National Park covers an area of about 22,000 square kilometers, spanning Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces. In addition to more than 1,300 wild pandas, the Giant Panda National Park also protects 8,000 species of wild animals and plants. In this cooperation, NIO provides the Giant Panda National Park with smart electric vehicles along with charging facilities to aid the ecological patrol and promote the green development of the national park, and enhance the harmonious coexistence of human beings and nature.

As a part of the Clean Parks plan, which is a global ecological co-construction plan initiated by NIO to practice the Blue Sky Coming vision and the world's first open platform initiated by an automobile enterprise to support the construction of national parks and nature reserves, the Giant Panda National Park is the fourth national park after Sanjiangyuan National Park, Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park and Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, to which NIO has contributed to the co-construction.

At present, Clean Parks has launched nine domestic ecological co-construction projects (including Sanjiangyuan National Park, Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park and Giant Panda National Park) and the first overseas project in which Clean Parks has come into cooperation with the Danish Society for Nature Conservation to support the cleaning patrol of four nature reserves in Denmark. Clean Parks is an open platform co-constructed by such partners as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other organizations. Looking forward, NIO will continue to work with all parties to jointly safeguard the primitiveness and integrity of the ecosystem. This April, NIO and WWF officially signed a contract, according to which, WWF became a strategic partner of Clean Parks in terms of the ecological co-construction plan.

Watch the video to know more about the cooperation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 19:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
