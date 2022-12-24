NIO : Day 2022 held in Hefei, the EC7 and the All New ES8 Launched

December 24, 2022 - Hefei, China NIO Day 2022 was held in Hefei, China. NIO launched smart electric flagship coupe SUV EC7, and the all-around smart electric flagship SUV, the all new ES8. Both models are derived from NIO's latest second-generation platform, bringing users an experience beyond expectations in terms of design, performance, comfort, intelligence, safety, and sustainability.

The design of the NIO EC7 interprets the power of elegance to the extreme extent. This mid-large flagship coupe SUV comes standard with intelligent air suspension and inherits NIO's high-performance genes marked by the second-generation high-efficiency electric drive platform. The combination of 300 kW high-performance induction motor and 180 kW high-efficiency permanent magnet motor outputs rapid mighty power and maintains power continuity and low energy consumption. The EC7 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.8 seconds and comes to a complete stop from 100km/h in 33.9 meters.

With a drag coefficient as low as 0.230cd, the EC7 becomes the SUV with the lowest drag coefficient in the world. The EC7 comes standard with the active adjustable rear wing, a first-time for NIO production models, which improves the aerodynamic performance of this coupe SUV. The rear wing enables options of drag reduction and control, providing drag reduction and downforce respectively.

The EC7's panoramic glass roof is made of double-layer sound and heat insulation glass with an area of 1.94 square meters. The third-generation flexible electrochromic (EC) technology enables five levels of adjustable transmittance to allow natural light to sprinkle into the car with extreme transparency or fully protect privacy when necessary.

The smart electric flagship SUV, the all new ES8, is a 6-seat all-around SUV that meets the users' needs in multiple scenarios. The design of the all new ES8 showcases NIO's concepts of "Design for AD" and "PURE-TEC". Based on NIO's second-generation high-efficiency electric drive platform, the all new ES8 carries two motors with the total maximum output of 480kW. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and comes to a complete stop from 100km/h in 34.3 meters. The IPB intelligent brake system, dual-chamber air suspension and the intelligent chassis controller (ICC) improve the driving experience comprehensively.

Both the EC7 and the all new ES8 are adapted to the seat frame platform developed by NIO. In the ES8, the unique arrangement of "four executive seats and one flexible third row" demonstrates the sober and generous style of the all new ES8 as a flagship SUV. The passenger seat is upgraded with the cushions automatically lifted to create a "zero gravity posture". The central armrest of second row of serves as an "executive center" to boost an imposing ride experience with a digital layer and a storage layer. A spacious third row welcomes passengers with comfort features.

Both the EC7 and the all new ES8 are equipped with the ADB intelligent multi-beam headlights which can project patterns or animations, enable automatic glare reduction and high-beam evasion, and emit alerting beams in collaboration with the intelligent driving system, powered by LiDAR and cameras.

In terms of intelligence, the two models are equipped with NIO's latest Banyan intelligent system, powered by full stack technologies such as Aquila, a super sensory system equipped with 33 high-performance sensors including LiDAR, and Adam, a super computing platform with the computing power up to 1016T enabled by four Orin X chips.

Meanwhile, the two models are equipped with the PanoCinema panoramic digital cockpit - a digital cockpit composed of the world's first on-board AI assistant NOMI, the 7.1.4 immersive sound system equipped with Dolby Atmos panoramic sound technology, the light fall type surrounding atmosphere lamps, the 12.8-inch AMOLED central control screen, and high-performance AR and VR devices, providing the cockpit a "full-scene immersive digital space" for user.

From the first half of 2023, pilot power swapping on the highway will be available on the EC7 and the all new ES8. When navigation is initiated, the vehicle can automatically plan the route for battery swap, drive to the power swap station through intelligent navigation, automatically complete the power swap and automatically drive out of the service area and back to the highway.

The EC7 is priced at RMB 488,000 with 75kWh battery, RMB 546,000 with 100kWh battery, and RMB 418,000 with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). It is now available for order on NIO App in China, and the delivery is expected to start on May, 2023 in China.

The all new ES8 is priced at RMB 528,000 with 75kWh battery, RMB 586,000 with 100kWh battery, and RMB 458,000 with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). The ES8 Executive Version is priced at RMB 548,000 with 75kWh battery, RMB 606,000 with 100kWh battery, and RMB 478,000 with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). The all new ES8 is now available for order on NIO App in China, and the delivery is expected to start on June, 2023 in China.

In terms of charging experience and service capability, NIO's leading edge has been constantly improving. On NIO Day, the 500kW ultra-fast charging station and the third-generation power swap station are officially released. The third-generation power swap station adopts a new power swap mode, raising capacity to 408 swaps per day, a 30% increase compared with the second-generation power swap station. Each equipped with two laser radars and two Nvidia OrinX chip, the third-generation power swap station with the total computing power of 508TOPS is compatible with the Automatic Summon & Swap feature, where the station is able to communicate with the car and automatically navigates the car to complete the swap. Moreover, with a maximum current of 650A and a maximum power of 500kW, it takes only 20 minutes to charge the 100kWh battery pack from 10% to 80%.

As the annual gathering of NIO users, NIO Day is not only an iconic event that demonstrates NIO's commitment as a "user enterprise", but also the most intensive presentation of the NIO community. Users play absolutely the leading roles of NIO Day. This year, the host city Hefei was selected by users among 10 nominees by more than 95,000 people in the NIO community. Thousands of users are involved in the co-creation of NIO Day, serving as staff, volunteers, and performers. Noticeable, on NIO Day, a user charity marketplace at the venue, initiated by Anhui Charity Federation and NIO Users Trust, opens all day to NIO users and citizens of Hefei. All the sales of the marketplace and match donation 1-to-1 from NIO Users Trust will be donated to Anhui Charity Federation, marking the NIO's way of giving back to the society.

William Li, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of NIO, thanked nearly 300,000 users for their support, love and trust to NIO. "Feel the Light - it shines on us with optimism, kindness and hope. Carrying on the great vibes at the NIO community, in 2023, we will continue to bring products, technologies and services globally for the experience beyond users' expectations. " says Li.

About NIO

NIO Inc. is a global smart electric vehicle company. Founded on November 25, 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering high-performance smart electric vehicles and ultimate user experience. NIO has established R&D centers, as well as manufacturing, sales and service facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Oslo and other places. NIO has initially set up the user service network with nationwide coverage in China and began its global market entry since 2021.

In 2015, NIO Formula E team won the inaugural FIA Formula E Drivers' Championship. In 2016, NIO launched the EP9, one of the world's fastest electric vehicles. In 2017, NIO unveiled its vision car, EVE. On June 28, 2018, NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater smart electric flagship SUV, in China. On September 12, 2018, NIO went public on NYSE. On March 10, 2022, NIO was listed on HKEX. On May 20, 2022, NIO was successfully listed on SGX.

NIO has six high-performance smart electric models, including the flagship SUV 2022 ES8, the all-around SUV 2022 ES6, the coupe SUV 2022 EC6, the flagship sedan ET7, the mid-size sedan ET5, and the mid-large SUV ES7 launched in China in June 2022.

Media Contact:

Emma Hai

emma.hai@nio.com