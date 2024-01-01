On January 1, 2024, NIO announced that in December 2023, NIO delivered 18,012 vehicles, a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. In the fourth quarter of 2023, NIO delivered 50,045 vehicles, representing an increase of 25% year-over-year. NIO delivered 160,038 vehicles in 2023 in total, increasing by 30.7% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of NlO vehicles reached 449,594 as of December 31, 2023.
