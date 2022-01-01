Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NIO Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
NIO : Delivers 10,489 Vehicles in December and 91,429 for the Full Year

01/01/2022 | 08:27am EST
On January 1, 2022, NIO released its delivery results for December and the full year of 2021.

In December 2021, NIO delivered 10,489 vehicles, up 49.7% year-on-year. For the fourth quarter, NIO's deliveries reached 25,034 units, rising 44.3% year-on-year, representing a positive growth for seven quarters in a row.

In 2021, NIO delivered 91,429 vehicles, up 109.1% year-on-year and more than quadrupled from 2019. As of December 31, 2021, NIO's vehicle deliveries amounted to 167,070 units in total.

In 2021, NIO's systematic competitiveness grew rapidly. NIO unveiled the smart electric flagship sedan ET7 and the mid-size smart electric sedan ET5. Six FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) updates were released to the ES8, ES6 and EC6 users. So far, NIO has 778 Power Swap stations worldwide. Besides, NIO installed 4,582 superchargers and destination chargers, and opened 15 NIO Houses and 72 service centers in 2021. 594 lifestyle products were launched by NIO Life, and 16 updates were made to the NIO app. With the market entry into Norway, NIO took the first major step to expand globally.

In 2022, NIO will begin delivering three vehicle models developed on the NT2.0 (NIO Technology Platform 2.0). NIO's second factory which is located in the NeoPark will be put into operation from the third quarter. Worldwide, NIO will bring its products and comprehensive service experience to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 13:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
