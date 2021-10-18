Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users and our Design at Shanghai Fashion Week

10/18/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At NIO, we are Driven By Design. It is one of the founding pillars of our company. Our design is guided by four key principles: Pure, Human, Progressive, and Sophisticated. Our award-winning approach to vehicle design embodies who we are as a company and how we treat our partnership with our users.

In May, we announced at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 the launch of Blue Sky Lab, an innovation of NIO Life. This fashion line recycles materials left from the car production process. NIO Life integrates global design resources and collaborates with independent designers and top design schools to create a joyful lifestyle representing progressive attitudes, good stories, and quality designs.

The circular economy is an integral part of sustainable development. Consequently, NIO Life took the initiative in launching Blue Sky Lab to reuse leftover materials from car manufacturing, such as seat belts and airbags, to create a fashion collection.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIO INC.
10/15Asian ADRs Nearly 1% Higher Friday Morning
MT
10/12NIO : Battery Swapping Statistics during China's National Day Holiday
PU
10/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It's just a period of market normalization
10/12ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cigna, Halliburton, Nike, Nio, Trex...
10/12Chip shortage and power crunch hit China auto sales in 'Golden September'
RE
10/12Tesla sold record 56,006 China-made vehicles in Sept - CPCA
RE
10/11NIO : Citic Securities Initiates Nio With Buy Rating, $45 Price Target
MT
10/07NIO : Advances Following Rating Upgrade by Goldman Sachs
MT
10/07NIO : Thinking about trading options or stock in Nio, Applovin, Bilibili, Levi Strauss, or..
PR
10/07NIO : Goldman Sachs Upgrades Nio to Buy Rating From Neutral, Keeps $56 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 36 276 M 5 637 M 5 637 M
Net income 2021 -6 060 M -942 M -942 M
Net cash 2021 26 064 M 4 050 M 4 050 M
P/E ratio 2021 -60,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 398 B 61 793 M 61 783 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 242,63 CNY
Average target price 390,53 CNY
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-22.63%61 793
TESLA, INC.19.47%834 612
XPENG INC.-0.09%36 617
LI AUTO INC.6.28%31 136
NIKOLA CORPORATION-26.87%4 477
FISKER INC.-3.41%4 190