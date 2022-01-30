NIO : EP9 Featured in Forza Horizon 5

We are thrilled that our NIO EP9 is now available in the global game Forza Horizon 5.

The EP9 is one of the world's fastest electric vehicles with 1,360 horsepower performance. It has broken multiple records for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Circuit of the Americas, Shanghai International Circuit, and the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Forza Horizon 5 is set in a fictionalized representation of Mexico and was released in November 2021 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game was a massive success upon release. In the first week, it launched to over ten million players, the biggest ever launch for an Xbox Game Studios game. In addition, there are more than 500 cars for you to collect from over 90 different manufacturers. As IGN's 2021 Game of the Year award winner, Forza Horizon 5 was nominated for three jury-voted awards at The Game Awards 2021, winning all three of its nominations, including Game of the Year.

NIO EP9 is the first Chinese supercar to debut in the Forza Horizon series. You can now possibly own the NIO EP9 in the game and feel its elegant design and lightning speed in the virtual world of Forza Horizon 5.

On February 3rd, the NIO EP9 will make its official debut in Forza Horizon 5. You are invited to unlock NIO EP9 in the game and feel the driving experience in the best virtual reality world. NIO EP9: Born to push limits.