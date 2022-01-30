Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
NIO : EP9 Featured in Forza Horizon 5

01/30/2022
We are thrilled that our NIO EP9 is now available in the global game Forza Horizon 5.

The EP9 is one of the world's fastest electric vehicles with 1,360 horsepower performance. It has broken multiple records for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Circuit of the Americas, Shanghai International Circuit, and the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Forza Horizon 5 is set in a fictionalized representation of Mexico and was released in November 2021 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game was a massive success upon release. In the first week, it launched to over ten million players, the biggest ever launch for an Xbox Game Studios game. In addition, there are more than 500 cars for you to collect from over 90 different manufacturers. As IGN's 2021 Game of the Year award winner, Forza Horizon 5 was nominated for three jury-voted awards at The Game Awards 2021, winning all three of its nominations, including Game of the Year.

NIO EP9 is the first Chinese supercar to debut in the Forza Horizon series. You can now possibly own the NIO EP9 in the game and feel its elegant design and lightning speed in the virtual world of Forza Horizon 5.

On February 3rd, the NIO EP9 will make its official debut in Forza Horizon 5. You are invited to unlock NIO EP9 in the game and feel the driving experience in the best virtual reality world. NIO EP9: Born to push limits.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 19:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
