Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO : ES8 Shipped to Norway

07/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On July 20th, the first batch of NIO ES8s for user delivery was shipped from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port to Norway. The NIO ES8 is the smart electric flagship SUV of NIO. NIO ES8 order placement and user delivery is expected to commence in September. Previously, the NIO ES8 received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EWVTA) and rolled out of the production line in Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The NIO ES8, NIO House, the chargeable, swappable and upgradable NIO Power system, NIO Service and Delivery Center, NIO App and NIO Life will all be available to Norwegian users.

NIO Norway User Advisory Board has been established. It has received the applications from more than 650 Norwegian users, of which the first 200 members have formed the advisory board and collaborated with each other on localizing vehicle and community experience.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIO INC.
02:08aNIO : ES8 Shipped to Norway
PU
07/20NIO : Kris Tomasson to Keynote at the ArtCenter College of Design's Virtual Car ..
PU
07/15Foxconn Partner Byton Faces Challenge for Bankruptcy
DJ
07/15NIO : Thinking about buying stock in Clene, Seanergy Maritime, General Electric,..
PR
07/13NIO : Tech Reviewer S. White Tests NIO's NOP
PU
07/1336Kr Holdings Inc. Joins with Nio Inc to Launch a Business-Centric Podcast Se..
CI
07/13UXIN : Closes First Tranche of Financing Transaction
MT
07/12NIO Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
07/12Today on Wall Street: Busy week ahead
07/12NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 332 M 5 463 M 5 463 M
Net income 2021 -5 461 M -844 M -844 M
Net cash 2021 29 470 M 4 557 M 4 557 M
P/E ratio 2021 -79,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 496 B 76 633 M 76 641 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 302,50 CNY
Average target price 395,26 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-4.04%73 848
TESLA, INC.-7.14%647 233
XPENG INC.-4.83%33 869
LI AUTO INC.15.89%28 659
NIKOLA CORPORATION-2.75%7 132
FISKER INC.11.88%5 698