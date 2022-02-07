Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO : For (Virtual/Augmented) Real? NIO's Vision of Enjoyment

02/07/2022 | 11:20am EST
On December 18, 2021, NIO Day 2021 was held in Suzhou. In addition to unveiling the ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan, we announced our vision for the future inside our cars.

PanoCinema is the panoramic and immersive digital cockpit on the ET5, featuring AR and VR technologies. NIO has partnered with NREAL, an innovative AR device company, to jointly develop AR glasses exclusive to NIO, which can project an effective screen size of 201-inch at 6 meters. In addition, NIO collaborates with Nolo to jointly develop the NIO VR Glasses with ultra-thin Pancake lenses, realizing the binocular 4K display effect. Furthermore, the 10.2-inch HDR instrument cluster further boosts the vividness of images. Enabled by the cutting-edge hardware, continuous software development, and content creation, elevated by the all-new 256-color curtain ambient lighting and Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound system, PanoCinema creates an exclusive space where users can indulge all their senses.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 35 900 M 5 644 M 5 644 M
Net income 2021 -8 345 M -1 312 M -1 312 M
Net cash 2021 27 148 M 4 268 M 4 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 242 B 38 110 M 38 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 152,41 CNY
Average target price 373,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-24.37%38 110
TESLA, INC.-12.63%929 247
XPENG INC.-25.99%31 900
LI AUTO INC.-10.59%29 164
FISKER INC.-27.91%3 365
NIKOLA CORPORATION-22.09%3 110