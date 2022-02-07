NIO : For (Virtual/Augmented) Real? NIO's Vision of Enjoyment

On December 18, 2021, NIO Day 2021 was held in Suzhou. In addition to unveiling the ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan, we announced our vision for the future inside our cars.

PanoCinema is the panoramic and immersive digital cockpit on the ET5, featuring AR and VR technologies. NIO has partnered with NREAL, an innovative AR device company, to jointly develop AR glasses exclusive to NIO, which can project an effective screen size of 201-inch at 6 meters. In addition, NIO collaborates with Nolo to jointly develop the NIO VR Glasses with ultra-thin Pancake lenses, realizing the binocular 4K display effect. Furthermore, the 10.2-inch HDR instrument cluster further boosts the vividness of images. Enabled by the cutting-edge hardware, continuous software development, and content creation, elevated by the all-new 256-color curtain ambient lighting and Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound system, PanoCinema creates an exclusive space where users can indulge all their senses.