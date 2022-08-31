Log in
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
08-31-2022
19.81 USD   -0.13%
NIO INVESTORS : 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser For More Details
ELON MUSK : Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions
NIO Says Claims Made by Short-Seller Are Untrue Following Review
NIO INVESTORS: 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser For More Details

08/31/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) (“NIO”) investors who suffered losses between March 1, 2021 and July 11, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against NIO. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.

Class Period: March 1, 2020 – July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 24, 2022

For more information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/NIO/

Contact Lieff Cabraser: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that electric car manufacturer, NIO, misrepresented and failed to disclose that it improperly overstated its net income by selling batteries for its vehicles to an unconsolidated related party. NIO, an electric car manufacturer, gave customers the option to lease batteries for their vehicles from a third party through a subscription program.

On June 28, 2022, Grizzly Research LLC (“Grizzly Research”) published a report claiming that NIO inflated its net income by approximately 95% by selling batteries to an unconsolidated related party and recognizing revenues immediately, rather than over the lifetime of the subscription. On this news, the price of NIO ADSs fell $0.59, or 2.57%, from a closing price of $22.95 per ADS on June 27, 2022, to close at $22.36 per ADS on June 29, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

On July 11, 2022, NIO announced that it had appointed a special committee of independent directors to oversee an investigation into the allegations in the Grizzly Research report. On this news, the price of NIO ADSs fell $2.03, or 8.98%, from a closing price of $22.60 per ADS on July 10, 2022, to close at $20.57 per ADS on July 11, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 100 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $124 billion in verdicts and settlements. Lieff Cabraser is committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


Financials
Sales 2022 60 426 M 8 742 M 8 742 M
Net income 2022 -7 217 M -1 044 M -1 044 M
Net cash 2022 22 486 M 3 253 M 3 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 -30,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 227 B 32 768 M 32 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 15 204
Free-Float 81,9%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Wei Feng Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Global Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-37.41%32 768
TESLA, INC.-21.17%870 165
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.24%29 217
LI AUTO INC.-10.28%28 068
LUCID GROUP, INC.-60.18%25 419
XPENG INC.-63.72%15 720