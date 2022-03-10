NIO Inc. Down Nearly 13%, on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (NIO) is currently at $17.56, down $2.62 or 12.96%
--Would be lowest close since Sept. 8, 2020, when it closed at $17.03
--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 2, 2021, when it fell 13%
--Currently down seven of the past eight days
--Down 23.14% month-to-date
--Down 44.59% year-to-date
--Down 72.06% from its all-time closing high of $62.84 on Feb. 9, 2021
--Down 61.86% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2021), when it closed at $46.03
--Down 67% from its 52-week closing high of $53.20 on June 30, 2021
--Would be a new 52-week closing low
--Traded as low as $17.22; lowest intraday level since Sept. 24, 2020, when it hit $16.75
--Down 14.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 15.54%
All data as of 3:05:38 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-10-22 1524ET