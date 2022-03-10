Log in
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
NIO Inc. Down Nearly 13%, on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 03:25pm EST
NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (NIO) is currently at $17.56, down $2.62 or 12.96%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 8, 2020, when it closed at $17.03

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 2, 2021, when it fell 13%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Down 23.14% month-to-date

--Down 44.59% year-to-date

--Down 72.06% from its all-time closing high of $62.84 on Feb. 9, 2021

--Down 61.86% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2021), when it closed at $46.03

--Down 67% from its 52-week closing high of $53.20 on June 30, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $17.22; lowest intraday level since Sept. 24, 2020, when it hit $16.75

--Down 14.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 15.54%


All data as of 3:05:38 PM ET


ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
Sales 2021 35 812 M 5 668 M 5 668 M
Net income 2021 -8 438 M -1 336 M -1 336 M
Net cash 2021 27 151 M 4 297 M 4 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 210 B 33 291 M 33 291 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 69,3%
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 127,43 CNY
Average target price 334,23 CNY
Spread / Average Target 162%
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Wei Feng Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Global Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-36.33%33 291
TESLA, INC.-18.72%887 752
LUCID GROUP, INC.-33.61%41 761
LI AUTO INC.-13.93%28 077
XPENG INC.-43.08%24 536
FISKER INC.-27.15%3 401