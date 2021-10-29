Log in
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  
Financials
Sales 2021 36 356 M 5 682 M 5 682 M
Net income 2021 -6 177 M -965 M -965 M
Net cash 2021 26 064 M 4 073 M 4 073 M
P/E ratio 2021 -61,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 413 B 64 579 M 64 557 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 252,09 CNY
Average target price 388,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-19.14%64 579
TESLA, INC.57.86%1 118 751
XPENG INC.8.87%39 903
LI AUTO INC.13.18%33 158
FISKER INC.9.56%4 752
NIKOLA CORPORATION-22.67%4 734