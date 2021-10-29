Financials CNY USD Sales 2021 36 356 M 5 682 M 5 682 M Net income 2021 -6 177 M -965 M -965 M Net cash 2021 26 064 M 4 073 M 4 073 M P/E ratio 2021 -61,8x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 413 B 64 579 M 64 557 M EV / Sales 2021 10,6x EV / Sales 2022 6,36x Nbr of Employees 7 763 Free-Float 70,6% Chart NIO INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NIO INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 252,09 CNY Average target price 388,42 CNY Spread / Average Target 54,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Li Hong Qin President & Director Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer Hai Wu Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NIO INC. -19.14% 64 579 TESLA, INC. 57.86% 1 118 751 XPENG INC. 8.87% 39 903 LI AUTO INC. 13.18% 33 158 FISKER INC. 9.56% 4 752 NIKOLA CORPORATION -22.67% 4 734