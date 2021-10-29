|
|Analyst Recommendations on NIO INC.
|Sales 2021
36 356 M
|Net income 2021
-6 177 M
|Net cash 2021
26 064 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-61,8x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
413 B
|EV / Sales 2021
|10,6x
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,36x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 763
|Free-Float
|70,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
252,09 CNY
|Average target price
388,42 CNY
|Spread / Average Target
54,1%