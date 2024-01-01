NIO Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of premium smart electric vehicles. The Company is mainly engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sales of high-end smart electric vehicles. The Company's products mainly include ES8, ES6, EC6 and ET7. The Company develops battery swapping technologies and autonomous driving technologies. Its electric vehicles apply NAD (NIO Autonomous Driving) technology, including super computing platform NIO Adam and super sensing system NIO Aquila. The Company is also engaged in the provision of charging piles, vehicle internet connection services and extended lifetime warranties. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market.