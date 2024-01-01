NIO Inc. reported delivery results for the Month, Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended December 31, 2023. For December 2023, NIO delivered 18,012 vehicles in December 2023, increasing by 13.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 12,048 premium smart electric SUVs, and 5,964 premium smart electric sedans.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, NIO delivered 50,045 vehicles, representing an increase of 25.0% year-over-year.
For the year of 2023, NIO delivered a total of 160,038 vehicles, showing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 449,594 as of December 31, 2023.
NIO Inc. Reports Delivery Results for the Month, Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
January 01, 2024 at 04:30 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2024