Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO Inc. Shares Rise 17.7% on Convertible Senior Notes Repurchase

01/31/2022 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Shares of NIO Inc. rose 17.7% % to $24.62 Monday after the electric vehicle manufacturer said it completed its previously announced repurchase right offer relating to its 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024.

The repurchase right offer expired on Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. ET. The Bank of New York Mellon advised the company that none of the notes were surrendered for repurchase as of the expiration date, according to its latest regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over $163.7 million aggregrate principal amount of the notes remain outstanding and continue to be subject to the existing terms of the indenture and the notes, according to the filing.

Shares of NIO are down 57.6% over the last 12 months.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1213ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 0.39% 58.65 Delayed Quote.0.69%
NIO INC. 16.60% 24.31 Delayed Quote.-34.03%
All news about NIO INC.
12:13pNIO Inc. Shares Rise 17.7% on Convertible Senior Notes Repurchase
DJ
10:32aAsian ADRs Surge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
03:00aNIO Inc. Announces Completion of the Repurchase Right Offer for Its 4.50% Convertible S..
AQ
01/30NIO : EP9 Featured in Forza Horizon 5
PU
01/27Tesla Shares Drop on Disappointment Over Launch Delays; Other EV Makers Also Lower
MT
01/27Taiwan battery maker ProLogium signs investment deal with Mercedes-Benz
RE
01/26NIO : 800th Power Swap Station Up and Running
PU
01/26SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Stage Comeback After Market Rout; Microsoft Rises on U..
MT
01/25ALTERNET SYSTEMS HAS BIG PLANS FOR 2 : Alyi)
AQ
01/25NIO : Becomes the First in China to be Granted UN R155 Cybersecurity Management System Cer..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 35 900 M 5 644 M 5 644 M
Net income 2021 -8 345 M -1 312 M -1 312 M
Net cash 2021 28 332 M 4 454 M 4 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 211 B 33 243 M 33 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float -
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 132,93 CNY
Average target price 373,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-34.03%33 243
TESLA, INC.-19.91%851 783
XPENG INC.-36.12%27 533
LI AUTO INC.-25.33%24 358
FISKER INC.-33.57%3 101
NIKOLA CORPORATION-24.21%3 025