Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO : Kris Tomasson to Keynote at the ArtCenter College of Design's Virtual Car Classic

07/20/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the autumn of 2014, NIO Chairman and Founder William Li began traveling between China and Europe to establish NIO's design team. After meetings with countless designers William sat down with Kris Tomasson in Munich.

At that time, Kris was the Head of Exterior Design for BMW i, and what was supposed to be an introductory conversation turned into a three-and-a-half-hour discussion.

Throughout their conversation, William and Kris saw eye-to-eye on design, the future of mobility, and the need for a change in the industry. The following spring, William invited Kris to visit Shanghai to understand Chinese culture and the country's automotive market.

The future of the electric car is in China-Kris Tomasson

Impressed with what Kris saw, it was clear to him that the future of the electric car is in China. It was during that trip Kris decided to accept the position as NIO's Vice President of Design.

NIO isn't just designing cars - NIO is designing a lifestyle. The designers worked from different locations initially, pooling their talents to create the hub of NIO's design efforts in Munich, eventually creating a beautiful and inspiring place to allow them to follow their passion and share the same vision NIO to create a better world together.

In the first 100 days, the NIO EP9's design was finalized along with the NIO ES8's exterior design, Kris and his team finalized the NIO brand name and colors and designed all the NextEV Formula E Team's livery. Kris said they worked four times faster than any previous work experiences, all while maintaining incredibly high-quality standards.

A True Global Design Experience

An alumnus of the world-renowned ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Kris has built a successful career as a global design leader. Along with his experience at BMW, he's also designed at recognizable brands like Coca-Cola, Ford Motor Company, and Gulfstream Aerospace. At NIO, we collaborate between each of our offices to bring forth the consistent quality user experience expected of a premium lifestyle and automotive leader.

We are honored that the ArtCenter has asked Kris to be a keynote speaker in its fourth episode of the Virtual Car Classic on July 21, 2021.

If you'd like to attend this virtual event, please join here on July 21, 2021, at 9:00 AM PST.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 19:02:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIO INC.
03:03pNIO : Kris Tomasson to Keynote at the ArtCenter College of Design's Virtual Car ..
PU
07/15Foxconn Partner Byton Faces Challenge for Bankruptcy
DJ
07/15NIO : Thinking about buying stock in Clene, Seanergy Maritime, General Electric,..
PR
07/13NIO : Tech Reviewer S. White Tests NIO's NOP
PU
07/1336Kr Holdings Inc. Joins with Nio Inc to Launch a Business-Centric Podcast Se..
CI
07/13UXIN : Closes First Tranche of Financing Transaction
MT
07/12NIO Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
07/12Today on Wall Street: Busy week ahead
07/12NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director
GL
07/09NIO : Announces NIO Power 2025 Battery Swap Station Deployment Plan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 332 M 5 449 M 5 449 M
Net income 2021 -5 461 M -842 M -842 M
Net cash 2021 29 470 M 4 545 M 4 545 M
P/E ratio 2021 -73,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 461 B 71 030 M 71 082 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 281,31 CNY
Average target price 395,26 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-11.06%73 848
TESLA, INC.-8.42%647 233
XPENG INC.-7.26%33 869
LI AUTO INC.5.93%28 659
NIKOLA CORPORATION-8.91%7 132
FISKER INC.3.48%5 698