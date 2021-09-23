Log in
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
NIO : Launches the Standard-Range Hybrid-Cell Battery

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
On September 23, NIO officially launched its standard-range hybrid-cell battery (75 kWh). Models equipped with the new 75 kWh battery are available for orders from 14:00(GMT+8) on the same day and delivered to users from this November.

The standard-range battery (75 kWh) is a hybrid of ternary lithium and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells with the application of the new-generation cell-to-pack (CTP) technology. Empowered by NIO's patented technologies, the battery comes with a more extended range in cold weather and accurate state of charge (SoC) estimation, providing a battery performance at the same level as the ternary lithium battery.

Excellent Low-Temp Range Performance With 25% Less Range Loss

NIO has designed a complete thermal management software and hardware system for the standard-range battery (75 kWh), which reduces the range loss in low temperature by 25% compared to its LFP counterpart.

The comprehensive environment shielder applies low-thermal conductivity materials and innovative structural design for the source of heat loss in extremely cold environments to improve passive thermal insulation performance effectively. The intelligent thermal system coupling battery heat generation dynamically adjusts thermal control targets with battery heat to balance the drive experience and energy consumption. The radiant thermal compensation heater uniformly heats the battery cells to maintain the working temperature of the battery while taking into account the energy consumption. Furthermore, the hybrid layout of ternary lithium cells and LFP cells makes full use of the low-temp performance advantage of ternary lithium cells to improve the overall battery performance in low temperatures. The dual chemistry control algorithm precisely controls the performance of ternary lithium and LFP cells in cold temperature to improve the low-temp energy efficiency of the whole battery system.

SoC Estimation as Accurate as That of Ternary Lithium Battery

NIO's self-developed hybrid-cell battery SoC estimation system integrates the innovation of software algorithm and hardware application, which reduces the estimation error to less than 3%, reaching the ternary lithium battery SoC estimation level. The dual chemistry SoC algorithm fully utilizes ternary lithium and LFP battery systems to realize constant battery SoC estimation and guarantee accuracy. In addition, a high-power DCDC within the battery ensures fast, real-time, and balanced SoC calibration.

Application of the New-Generation CTP Technology

In addition, the 75 kWh standard-range battery is equipped with the new-generation CTP technology, which simplifies manufacturing and assembly by 10%, increases volume utilization by 5%, and increases energy density by 14% to 142 Wh/kg.

Starting today, the standard-range hybrid-cell battery (75 kWh) and the long-range ternary lithium battery (100 kWh) are available for new NIO car orders. The prices of NIO models with the new 75 kWh battery and their BaaS subscription remain the same as those with the previous 70 kWh battery.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
