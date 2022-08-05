Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02 2022-08-05 pm EDT
20.06 USD   -4.04%
NIO : Learn about the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park's efforts to preserve the homeland of the Siberian Tiger

08/05/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park has China's largest population of Siberian tigers and leopards. It is also an important wildlife reserve and one of the most biologically diverse areas in the temperate zone of the northern hemisphere.

The park was established on September 30, 2021, and was listed among the first group of national parks in China on October 12, 2021. The Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park are in both the Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces and borders the Land of the Leopard National Park in Primorsky Krai, Russia.

In addition, the park is home to 666 species of higher plants in 406 genera, 150 families, and 270 species of wild vertebrates. The park covers a planned area of 14,065 square kilometers with a forest coverage rate of 93.32%. As the largest settlement and breeding area of wild Siberian tigers and leopards in China, it is the only place where their breeding families can be found.

On July 29, 2022, the 12th International Tiger Day, NIO provided smart EVs for the park and deployed a set of charging facilities to empower the ecological patrol and scientific investigations in the park, promoting the sustainable development of the national park community.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:15:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 640 M 8 985 M 8 985 M
Net income 2022 -7 145 M -1 059 M -1 059 M
Net cash 2022 18 903 M 2 801 M 2 801 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 233 B 34 536 M 34 536 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 15 204
Free-Float 81,9%
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 141,06 CNY
Average target price 224,00 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Wei Feng Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Global Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-34.03%34 536
TESLA, INC.-12.38%967 093
LI AUTO INC.6.92%35 771
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-65.11%32 586
LUCID GROUP, INC.-51.22%31 047
XPENG INC.-52.14%20 734