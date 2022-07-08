NIO : RECORD DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

RECORD DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of NIO Inc. (the "Company") announces that the record date for determining the eligibility of the holders of our Class A ordinary shares and Class C ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), to attend and vote at our forthcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), which will consist of a full shareholders' meeting where all shareholders may vote as a single class, a class meeting of the holders of Class A ordinary shares, and a class meeting of the holders of Class C ordinary shares, will be as of close of business on Friday, July 22, 2022 (Hong Kong time) (the "Ordinary Shares Record Date"). In order to be eligible to attend, and vote at, the AGM, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 (Hong Kong time); and with respect to ordinary shares registered on the Company's principal share register in the Cayman Islands, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office, Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited, PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands, no later than 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, Cayman Islands time. All persons who are registered holders of the Ordinary Shares on the Ordinary Shares Record Date will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.

Holders of American depositary shares (the "ADSs") issued by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as depositary of the ADSs (the "Depositary"), and representing our Class A ordinary shares, as of close of business on Friday, July 22, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time) (the "ADSs Record Date", together with the Ordinary Shares Record Date, the "Record Date"), will be able to instruct the Depositary as to how to vote the Class A ordinary shares represented by such ADSs at the AGM. Upon the timely receipt of a properly completed ADS voting instruction card, the Depositary will endeavour, to the extent practicable and legally permissible, to vote or cause to be voted at the AGM the amount of Class A ordinary shares represented by the ADSs in accordance with the instructions set forth in the ADS voting instruction card. Please be aware that, due to the time difference between Hong Kong and New York, if a holder of ADSs cancels his/her ADSs in exchange for Class A ordinary shares on Friday, July 22, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time), such holder of ADSs will not be able to instruct the Depositary as to how to vote the Class A ordinary shares represented by the cancelled ADSs as described above, and will also not be a holder of those Class A ordinary shares as of the Ordinary Shares Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility to vote at the AGM, if applicable.

Holders of Class A ordinary shares which are held through (either directly or through depository agents) securities accounts maintained with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (Singapore) (the "NIO CDP Depositors") should refer to the description of attendance and voting arrangements applicable to NIO CDP Depositors in the Company's introductory document dated May 13, 2022, which is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Further details relating to the AGM for NIO CDP Depositors will also be released in due course on SGX-ST's website.

Details including the date and location of our AGM will be set out in our notice of AGM to be issued and provided to holders of our Ordinary Shares and ADSs as of the respective Record Date together with the proxy materials in due course.

