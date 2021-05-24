Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO Renews Joint-Manufacturing Arrangements, ADRs Trade Higher

05/24/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

The American depository receipts of electric-vehicle maker NIO Inc. are trading higher on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, after the company said it renewed two manufacturing agreements in China.

At 1:47 p.m. ET, the company's ADRs were up by about 5.9%, at $36.04. Volume at the time topped 46.9 million shares. The ADRs' 65-day average volume is some 94.5 million.

On Monday, NIO said it entered into a manufacturing agreement with state-owned Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., or JAC, which currently manufactures NIO vehicles. As part of the deal, JAC will expand its annual production capacity to meet growing demand for NIO vehicles, the company said.

NIO also said it entered into a manufacturing agreement with Jianglai Advanced Manufacturing Technology (Anhui) Co., a joint venture for operation management established by it and JAC.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1417ET

All news about NIO INC.
02:18pNIO Renews Joint-Manufacturing Arrangements, ADRs Trade Higher
DJ
04:44aNIO  : Renews Agreements With JAC, Jianglai to co-Manufacture Vehicles
MT
04:05aNIO Announces Renewal of Joint Manufacturing Arrangements
GL
05/21EXCLUSIVE : Huawei-Changan smart car partnership expands to include chips - sour..
RE
05/17Chinese automaker Changan aims to list EV unit on STAR Market - sources
RE
05/13NIO  : Technology Leadership Heralded by Forbes
PU
05/13NIO  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Nio, Alibaba, Ford, Apple, or ..
PR
05/12TESLA  : China's April auto sales rise 8.6%, up for 13th straight month
RE
05/12TESLA  : China's April auto sales rise 8.6%, up for 13th straight month
RE
05/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Palantir Rallies Post-Earnings, AMC Continues Upward Climb
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 161 M 5 479 M 5 479 M
Net income 2021 -5 484 M -855 M -855 M
Net cash 2021 30 679 M 4 780 M 4 780 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 359 B 55 808 M 55 949 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 384,65 CNY
Last Close Price 219,14 CNY
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 75,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO INC.-30.12%55 808
TESLA, INC.-17.68%559 579
XPENG INC.-33.27%22 319
LI AUTO INC.-28.93%18 536
NIKOLA CORPORATION-21.49%4 718
FISKER INC.-14.88%3 671