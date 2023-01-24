NIO : Senior Director of Design, Colin Phipps, Featured in Petersen Museum & Yellowbrick's Newly Launched Free Automotive Design Course

The Petersen Automotive Museum and Yellowbrick have teamed up to launch an online free automotive design course. The "Auto Design & Sketching" course highlights a path to a career in automotive design for anyone with a burning passion for cars and design while mapping out a possible career in the future of transportation.

"We designed this course to simplify and illuminate a path to a career in automotive design," said Justin Wolske, Director, Partnerships & Strategic initiatives for Yellowbrick. NIO's Senior Director Colin Phipps was also featured in this program to share his thoughts on the future of car design, power and efficiency, and more.

Learn more about the course.