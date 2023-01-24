Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NIO Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:33:42 2023-01-24 pm EST
11.78 USD   -2.36%
01:55pNio : Senior Director of Design, Colin Phipps, Featured in Petersen Museum & Yellowbrick's Newly Launched Free Automotive Design Course
PU
01/23Tech Stocks Push Asian Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01/20Tesla Leads Rivals BYD, Nio in Wedbush Securities' Proprietary Survey of Potential Electric Vehicle Purchasers in China
MT
NIO : Senior Director of Design, Colin Phipps, Featured in Petersen Museum & Yellowbrick's Newly Launched Free Automotive Design Course

01/24/2023 | 01:55pm EST
The Petersen Automotive Museum and Yellowbrick have teamed up to launch an online free automotive design course. The "Auto Design & Sketching" course highlights a path to a career in automotive design for anyone with a burning passion for cars and design while mapping out a possible career in the future of transportation.

"We designed this course to simplify and illuminate a path to a career in automotive design," said Justin Wolske, Director, Partnerships & Strategic initiatives for Yellowbrick. NIO's Senior Director Colin Phipps was also featured in this program to share his thoughts on the future of car design, power and efficiency, and more.

Learn more about the course.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 18:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 51 140 M 7 540 M 7 540 M
Net income 2022 -11 723 M -1 728 M -1 728 M
Net cash 2022 18 297 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 B 19 929 M 19 929 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 15 204
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Wei Feng Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Global Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.23.69%19 929
TESLA, INC.16.70%453 927
LI AUTO INC.15.54%23 026
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-11.94%16 669
LUCID GROUP, INC.29.14%16 118
XPENG INC.1.61%8 653