NIO shares fell sharply in Hong Kong after the Chinese automaker's first-quarter earnings missed expectations, and amid an uncertain near-term margin outlook.

The shares slid 7.2% to 38.25 Hong Kong dollars (US$4.90) on Friday morning, taking year-to-date losses to 48%. The company's American depositary shares closed 6.8% lower overnight.

NIO, an electric-vehicle maker focused on the premium fully electric segment, reported a wider net loss and a 7.2% drop in revenue for the first quarter, missing analysts' forecasts. The company's softer vehicle sales were weighed by a seasonally slow start and the Lunar New Year holiday.

The earnings miss and an uncertain margin outlook for NIO weighed on the shares.

NIO guided for stronger second-quarter deliveries and revenues, translating to monthly sales of over 20,000 units during the quarter, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"The stronger guidance is well expected," CCB International analyst Qu Ke said, noting that the EV maker reported sharply higher monthly sales for April and May.

However, analysts are uncertain about the company's gross margin for the second and third quarters, as they await market reactions to NIO's new brands, Onvo and Firefly, which both target lower-end segments with models carrying cheaper price tags.

"Considering the competition dynamics in the China auto sector, we remain relatively cautious on NIO before seeing a clear outlook for its new [Onvo] model," Nomura analysts led by Joel Ying said in a note.

NIO launched its Onvo brand in May, targeting the middle-income market, and said its L60 model is a direct competitor to Tesla's Model Y.

Meanwhile, the carmaker will start delivering the first model under its Firefly brand in the first half of 2025. The Firefly brand seeks to target consumers with budgets between 100,000 yuan (US$13,802) to CNY200,000, said Bin Li, the company's founder and chief executive, during an earnings call Thursday.

NIO's average selling price will likely fall for the second quarter due to the lower price tag for its new Onvo model, which will pressure the company's margins, CCB's Qu said, but added that strong L60 sales could offset some margin pressure.

Nomura forecast a 7% decline in NIO's second-quarter average selling price compared with the previous quarter.

NIO's gross margin for the first quarter fell to 4.9% from 7.5% in the fourth quarter, weighed by increased promotions and changes in its product mix.

