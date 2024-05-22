This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

May 22, 2024, Jilin, China - NIO and FAW Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement at Jilin-Anhui Joint Development Forum. With Qiu Xiandong, Chairman of BOD, Secretary of the CPC FAW Group Committee, and William LI, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NIO, attending the ceremony, Sun Huibin, President of FAW Group's Strategy and Cooperation Department, and Fei SHEN, Senior Vice President of NIO, signed the agreement on behalf of the two companies. [...]