  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NIO : Announces NIO Power 2025 Battery Swap Station Deployment Plan

07/09/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
On July 9, 2021, NIO held its first NIO Power Day in Shanghai. NIO shared the history and core technologies of NIO Power and unveiled 'NIO Power 2025', the battery swap station deployment plan.

NIO Power, a power service system based on NIO Power Cloud, provides a holistic charging and swapping service experience to the users via its extensive power network encompassing battery swap stations, charging stations, Power Mobiles, and our professional service teams. As of today, NIO has built 301 NIO Power Swap stations, 204 Power Charger stations and 382 destination charging stations in China and completed more than 2.9 million swaps and 600,000 uses of One-Click-for-Power services.

To provide a better power service experience to its rapidly growing user base, NIO will further expand NIO Power's charging and swapping network. This year, NIO has raised its target of having over 700 instead of 500 battery swap stations installed by year end. From 2022 to 2025, NIO commits to installing 600 new battery swap stations in China. By the end of 2025, NIO will have over 4,000 NIO battery swap stations worldwide with around 1,000 outside of China. Furthermore, to share NIO's achievements with the automotive industry and smart electric vehicle users, NIO announced that NIO Power's charging and swapping system, as well as BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service), will be fully available to the industry.

NIO users refer to residence within a 3 km radius from a battery swap station as 'Swap Station District House'. Currently about 29% NIO users live in the swap station district. In 2025, 90% NIO users will be living less than 3 km away of a battery swap station.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 35 332 M 5 453 M 5 453 M
Net income 2021 -5 461 M -843 M -843 M
Net cash 2021 29 470 M 4 549 M 4 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 -77,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 485 B 74 716 M 74 843 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart NIO INC.
Duration : Period :
NIO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 295,93 CNY
Average target price 395,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIO INC.-6.44%73 848
TESLA, INC.-7.49%647 233
XPENG INC.-6.61%33 869
LI AUTO INC.10.27%28 659
NIKOLA CORPORATION-1.25%7 132
FISKER INC.16.11%5 698