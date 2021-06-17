Log in
    NIO   US62914V1061

NIO INC.

(NIO)
  Report
NIO : Join Our Formula E New York E-Prix Sweepstakes

06/17/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
Thank you for participating in our NIO 333 Formula E sweepstakes contest. We have received some great feedback nationwide. If you still want to win the chance to be at the New York City E-Prix to experience the speed of Formula E in person, we encourage you to submit your entry here. The contest will run until June 25, 2021.

We will notify the winners after June 25 (no later than July 5) and reach out to them directly via email from our official NIO account.

Protecting your data privacy is our top priority, and we will not share any of your information in any shape or form. This is an entirely FREE entry sweepstakes, so please be aware that NIO would not ask you to pay for anything or request any of your personal information such as credit card information, social security numbers, etc.

A few reminders for this sweepstakes:

  1. The contest is entirely FREE of charge.
  2. We only notify the winners via an official NIO email account.
  3. This contest is not sponsored or endorsed by other third parties.
  4. We will not ask for shipping costs or any other fees.

Learn more about the NIO 333 Formula E team.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 18:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 35 129 M 5 448 M 5 448 M
Net income 2021 -5 634 M -874 M -874 M
Net cash 2021 29 530 M 4 580 M 4 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 472 B 73 766 M 73 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 7 763
Free-Float 81,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 383,77 CNY
Last Close Price 287,99 CNY
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO INC.-7.63%73 766
TESLA, INC.-14.28%582 690
XPENG INC.-4.20%32 042
LI AUTO INC.-1.49%25 692
NIKOLA CORPORATION3.28%6 207
FISKER INC.21.09%5 238