NIO : NeoPark Officially Kicks Off

On April 29, 2021, NeoPark, a smart electric vehicle industry park at Xinqiao, Hefei, Anhui province, was officially kicked off. The ceremony was jointly attended and celebrated by Li Jinbin, Party Secretary of Anhui, Wang Qinxian, Governor of Anhui, Deng Xiangyang, Executive Vice Governor of Anhui, Yu Aihua, Party Secretary of Hefei, Guo Qiang, standing committee member and secretary-general of the Anhui Provincial Committee, Song Guoquan, Vice Secretary of Hefei Municipal Committee, Li Xiusong, Vice Chairman of the Anhui Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Luo Yunfeng, Mayor and Deputy Secretary of the Hefei Municipal Committee and William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO.

NeoPark, a world-class smart electric vehicle industry cluster encompassing innovative research and development of vehicles, core parts and components, and autonomous driving, envisions becoming a pioneering innovation chain with global competitiveness and a hub for hundreds of key supporting enterprises and a highly-clustered full-fledged industry chain. The 16950-acre park features three main function areas, smart manufacturing, R&D and living space, and eco-park.

NeoPark aspires to be green and environmentally friendly and contributes to peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The park aims to be an innovative highland for top-notch talents, to accommodate over 10,000 R&D personnel and 40,000 technical workers.

With an annual production capacity of 1 million vehicles and 100 GWh battery, NeoPark is expected to realize a gross yearly output of RMB 500 billion.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan, Anhui province and Hefei city focus on constructing strategic emerging industry clusters and establishing a new industrial innovation highland with global influence. The kickoff of NeoPark will be a significant step towards the vision.