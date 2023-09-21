NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NEPT, KZR, AVGR, CGC, and NIO.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. NEPT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NEPT&prnumber=092120230
  2. KZR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=KZR&prnumber=092120230
  3. AVGR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AVGR&prnumber=092120230
  4. CGC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CGC&prnumber=092120230
  5. NIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NIO&prnumber=092120230

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-neptune-wellness-solutions-kezar-life-sciences-avinger-canopy-growth-corp-or-nio-inc-301934836.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver