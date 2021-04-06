NIO : First NIO ET7 Body Rolls Off Production Line

On April 1, 2021, the first ET7 body-in-white (BIW) rolled off the production line. Since 2018, NIO launched the ES8, ES6, and EC6. All have been well received by the users of the premium SUV segment and the whole industry. With the ET7, NIO's first flagship sedan, enriching the family portfolio, NIO now has a stronger competitive edge.

The long-awaited ET7 carries over the essence of NIO's technology and further improves the manufacturing techniques, efficiency, and vehicle mass without compromising its performance. ET7 BIW is a vivid embodiment of high performance, safety, and economy.

Birds singing and flowers blooming, the best season is soon upon us. As NIO's 100,000th car is about to roll off the production line, we also unveiled the first BIW of ET7. During the on-site review, the quality of this BIW was praised by many as beyond expectations. This product wouldn't have come true without the joint efforts of all cross-function teams. While the EV competition is getting fierce, we look forward that ET7 can become another great NIO success.

