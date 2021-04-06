Log in
NIO LIMITED
05:50pNIO  : First NIO ET7 Body Rolls Off Production Line
02:04pNIO RADIO : NIO Users' Radio
08:16aNIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
NIO : First NIO ET7 Body Rolls Off Production Line

04/06/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
On April 1, 2021, the first ET7 body-in-white (BIW) rolled off the production line. Since 2018, NIO launched the ES8, ES6, and EC6. All have been well received by the users of the premium SUV segment and the whole industry. With the ET7, NIO's first flagship sedan, enriching the family portfolio, NIO now has a stronger competitive edge.

The long-awaited ET7 carries over the essence of NIO's technology and further improves the manufacturing techniques, efficiency, and vehicle mass without compromising its performance. ET7 BIW is a vivid embodiment of high performance, safety, and economy.

Birds singing and flowers blooming, the best season is soon upon us. As NIO's 100,000th car is about to roll off the production line, we also unveiled the first BIW of ET7. During the on-site review, the quality of this BIW was praised by many as beyond expectations. This product wouldn't have come true without the joint efforts of all cross-function teams. While the EV competition is getting fierce, we look forward that ET7 can become another great NIO success.

Learn more about the NIO ET7

Nio Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16 214 M 2 480 M 2 480 M
Net income 2020 -5 001 M -765 M -765 M
Net cash 2020 11 859 M 1 814 M 1 814 M
P/E ratio 2020 -70,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 406 B 61 828 M 62 089 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 7 442
Free-Float 75,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 413,78 CNY
Last Close Price 258,05 CNY
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO LIMITED0.00%61 828
TESLA, INC.-2.07%663 307
LI AUTO INC.-13.49%22 562
NIKOLA CORPORATION-15.92%5 029
FISKER INC.12.42%4 777
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-22.62%541
