NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

11/02/2020 | 03:01am EST

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 17, 2020 (8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 18, 2020).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5329138

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 25, 2020 07:59 AM ET:

United States:+1-646-254-3697
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:+852-3051-2780
Conference ID:5329138

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart EVs to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient, and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began first deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6908-2018
Email: ir@nio.com

Source: NIO 

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 15 081 M 2 255 M 2 255 M
Net income 2020 -5 593 M -836 M -836 M
Net Debt 2020 3 490 M 522 M 522 M
P/E ratio 2020 -42,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 278 B 41 572 M 41 601 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 6 624
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart NIO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 141,93 CNY
Last Close Price 204,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target -30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -96,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO LIMITED660.70%41 572
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI AS--.--%452 295
TESLA, INC.363.80%367 823
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.81%181 881
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.02%76 005
BYD COMPANY LIMITED296.65%61 495
