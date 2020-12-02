NIO : November Deliveries Achieve Another Record High Doubled Year-over-Year for 8 Consecutive Months

According to the November delivery update released on December 1, NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in November. Since October, the deliveries have held above 5,000 units with a fourth record high in a row and have doubled year-over-year for eight consecutive months since April.

Notably, the deliveries included 1,518 EC6s, the company's smart electric coupe SUV, up by 71.9% month-over-month. The EC6 has become an iconic model in the premium coupe SUV segment. Meanwhile, the Battery as a Service (BaaS) and battery upgrade plans have made car purchasing decisions easier, met users' needs under multiple travel scenarios, and dramatically strengthened NIO's competitiveness against ICE vehicles. BaaS subscription has gone up 35% of the total newly placed orders in November, demonstrating that the market has accepted this innovative business model. Furthermore, NIO has already launched the next round of production ramp-up. The estimation of the supply chain-wide production capacity will reach 7,500 units per month by next January, to address the delivery demands coming from the increasing number of orders.

NIO delivered 36,721 vehicles in the first eleven months of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 111.1%. Cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6, and EC6 reached 68,634 vehicles since June 2018. As of November 30, NIO has opened 189 points of sales nationwide, including 22 NIO Houses and 167 NIO Spaces. The sales network has covered 111 cities across the country.