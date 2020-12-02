Log in
NIO LIMITED

NIO LIMITED

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NIO : November Deliveries Achieve Another Record High Doubled Year-over-Year for 8 Consecutive Months

12/02/2020 | 05:59pm EST
According to the November delivery update released on December 1, NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in November. Since October, the deliveries have held above 5,000 units with a fourth record high in a row and have doubled year-over-year for eight consecutive months since April.

Notably, the deliveries included 1,518 EC6s, the company's smart electric coupe SUV, up by 71.9% month-over-month. The EC6 has become an iconic model in the premium coupe SUV segment. Meanwhile, the Battery as a Service (BaaS) and battery upgrade plans have made car purchasing decisions easier, met users' needs under multiple travel scenarios, and dramatically strengthened NIO's competitiveness against ICE vehicles. BaaS subscription has gone up 35% of the total newly placed orders in November, demonstrating that the market has accepted this innovative business model. Furthermore, NIO has already launched the next round of production ramp-up. The estimation of the supply chain-wide production capacity will reach 7,500 units per month by next January, to address the delivery demands coming from the increasing number of orders.

NIO delivered 36,721 vehicles in the first eleven months of 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 111.1%. Cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6, and EC6 reached 68,634 vehicles since June 2018. As of November 30, NIO has opened 189 points of sales nationwide, including 22 NIO Houses and 167 NIO Spaces. The sales network has covered 111 cities across the country.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 15 918 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net income 2020 -4 672 M -712 M -712 M
Net cash 2020 2 997 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 665 M 61 665 M 9 397 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 7 442
Free-Float -
Chart NIO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 227,78 CNY
Last Close Price 47,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 723%
Spread / Average Target 375%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO LIMITED1,093.53%61 665
TESLA, INC.598.92%554 294
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.23%188 012
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.39%94 002
DAIMLER AG16.55%74 203
BYD COMPANY LIMITED344.79%70 925
