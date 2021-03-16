NIO : Senior Engineering Manager, Sapna Todwal, on Futurride

Sapna Todwal is the firmware engineering lead for the next-generation platform at NIO. Sapna interviewed with Futurride about NIO's award-winning (DEVIES Award 2021) FOTA and its ability to continuously upgrade the system, which includes NIO pilot system, driving quality, handling, improve battery power without going to a service center, and more. Ultimately FOTA provides convenience and comfort to our users.

'NIO is the only car company that has developed a full end-to-end FOTA rollout entirely in-house,' Sapna said. She also addresses the top five things you may not know about NIO's FOTA rollout.

Read the full article on Futurride