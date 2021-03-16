Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NIO Limited    NIO

NIO LIMITED

(NIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIO : Senior Engineering Manager, Sapna Todwal, on Futurride

03/16/2021 | 06:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sapna Todwal is the firmware engineering lead for the next-generation platform at NIO. Sapna interviewed with Futurride about NIO's award-winning (DEVIES Award 2021) FOTA and its ability to continuously upgrade the system, which includes NIO pilot system, driving quality, handling, improve battery power without going to a service center, and more. Ultimately FOTA provides convenience and comfort to our users.

'NIO is the only car company that has developed a full end-to-end FOTA rollout entirely in-house,' Sapna said. She also addresses the top five things you may not know about NIO's FOTA rollout.

Read the full article on Futurride

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIO LIMITED
06:03pNIO  : Senior Engineering Manager, Sapna Todwal, on Futurride
PU
01:57pSOCIAL BUZZ : WallStreetBets Stocks Mostly Lower Despite Sharp Increase in Chatt..
MT
09:31aSOCIAL BUZZ : Cannabis Stocks See Uptick in Volume Momentum as EV Makers Lose Li..
MT
03/15NIO  : Navigate on Pilot Reviewed by Geek Village Chief
PU
03/15SOCIAL BUZZ : AMC Entertainment Shares Spiking Off the Open, GameStop Retreats f..
MT
03/15NIO  : Thinking about buying stock in Cardiff Oncology, Nio, Intuit, Accenture, ..
PR
03/15China's Geely to add $5 billion battery plant in EV push
RE
03/12SOCIAL BUZZ : AMC, BlackBerry, GameStop Gain as EV Carmakers Tesla, Nio Move Low..
MT
03/12SOCIAL BUZZ : Palantir Climbs off Early Day Lows, Joining EV Makers in Finding S..
MT
03/12SOCIAL BUZZ : Palantir Spiking up the Mention Counts on Message Boards
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 214 M 2 493 M 2 493 M
Net income 2020 -4 962 M -763 M -763 M
Net cash 2020 11 859 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68 702 M 68 702 M 10 561 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 442
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart NIO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 414,62 CNY
Last Close Price 43,68 CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 247%
Spread / Average Target 849%
Spread / Lowest Target 276%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh V. Iyer Chief Information Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO LIMITED-7.82%70 668
TESLA, INC.0.32%679 519
LI AUTO INC.-10.16%23 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION11.80%6 687
ARCIMOTO, INC.50.87%683
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-7.11%616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ