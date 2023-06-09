NioBay Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on June 8, 2023.



Shareholders holding a total of 25,094,844 common shares of the Company attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing over 35% of the 70,301,524 common shares issued and outstanding.

Jean-Sébastien David, Dawn Madahbee Leach, Raymond Legault, Mathieu Savard and Serge Savard were re-elected to NioBay’s board of directors (the “Board”). The shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year and re-approved the Company’s rolling stock option plan.

Following the AGM, the Board decided not to grant any options in view of the poor performance of NioBay’s share price. Instead, the Human Resource Committee of the Board has approved a list of objectives for 2023, for which stock options may be granted where appropriate.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay will be a leader in the Environment, Social, Governance and Indigenous inclusion supporting the development of smart mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices. Critical to our success will be the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories we operate.

The Company holds, in addition to others, a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a readily available, reliable, soft metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them smarter and lower environmental impacts, while also delivering other benefits like better performance, improved safety and increased value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: